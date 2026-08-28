Through the Transfer Portal and True Freshmen, This Bears Team is Built Different

Coach Dave Aranda's on the hot-seat after seven years at Baylor, and needs results this season. 32 players through the transfer portal over the off-season should tell you all that you need to know: this year is going to be different. The Baylor faithful aren't going to patiently wait another year to start seeing results, and another sub .500 season will only serve as more fuel to the fire under Coach Aranda's hot-seat.

32 Players Through the Transfer Portal

Whether it's desperation, self-preservation, or necessity to have such a massive shift from last year's team roster, these players have been brought in for a very specific reason: win. Not a lot of money has been spent though, only an estimated $19.3 million (15th out of 16 in terms of Big XII NIL spending). This season for the Bears is going to have a lot of new names and faces, and some may be set to become breakout stars.

Sawyer Robertson's Shoes Need Filled.

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; DJ Lagway, a Florida quarterback currently in the transfer portal, sits with Baylor Bears football head coach Dave Aranda, left, during the first half of a game between the Baylor Bears and Iowa State Cyclones at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sawyer Robertson's 2025 season saw him finish with 3,681 passing yards and 31 touchdowns (4th most and 5th most all-time for a Baylor Quarterback, respectively). DJ Lagway (transfer from the Florida Gators) is going to have big shoes to fill, a lot of high expectations, and a lot of hype behind him if he's successful at stepping into the spotlight.

Team unity is the culture at Baylor, and cliché though it may be, a happy team is a winning team. If Lagway proves to be the player that's been exciting NFL scouts recently, this could be his break-out year.

Dawson Pendergrass is Back, But He's Not The One to Watch And That's a Good Thing

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) hands off the ball to Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (22) during the first half against the Houston Cougars at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to say that it won't be exciting to see him back on the field after a foot injury and subsequent surgery kept Pendergrass off the field for the entirety of last season, because it will be. However, Caden Knighten is the running back that's caught my attention.

A freshman last season, he along with Bryson Washington (now with Auburn) split the lion's share of running attempts each game. A track star and sprinter in high school, his north-south speed is phenomenal and he is only ever one good block away from a lot of covering a lot of distance with great haste.

New Year, New Receiving Corps, Surprising Freshman?

With the addition of Dre'lon Miller (Last season with Colorado) and Gavin Freeman (Last season with Oklahoma State) it would be like putting a dollar bill into a change machine and receiving, in return four quarters, suffice it to say that one of these two gentlemen would be the stand-out star in the receiving corps and not a gamble or risk in any way.

I certainly wouldn't fault you for that belief as you may very well be correct in that line of thinking. However; have you read the word about Waco's-own, Baylor-Legacy (son of former Safety Rodney Smith 1996-99), and true Freshman London Smith?

If the conversation is about "break-out stars" and not "most obvious stat-earner" London Smith is the one to watch. Miller and Freeman could very well have quite productive years, but unless they go wildly above and beyond their previous season's output, they're at the top of the depth chart for a reason.

That's what makes Smith the potential break-out star of this group. And yes this is attaching some lofty expectations onto a true freshman, but he could be that je ne sais quoi, that special something, for Baylor this season.

Excitement in The Air

Sep 28, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Two Baylor Bears cheerleaders fly through the air during the second half of the game between the Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Eight days until the season starts and the potential of this Baylor team as well as the still-unknowns causes those hairs to rise on your arms. Each day is another day counted down, and that only raises the stakes and anticipation.

Preparation time is running out and soon only practicing against teammates who want to help Baylor succeed will be replaced with competing against opposing teams whose only goal is to prevent Baylor from winning. Toss me the remote and a bag of chips, it's almost game time.

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