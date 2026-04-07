Transfer Portal Tracker: Where Top Players in College Basketball Are Heading

The men’s college basketball season has reached its conclusion following the national championship game, but college basketball’s calendar never stops, as teams quickly turn their attention to next year’s championship, with the first order of business being the transfer portal. The portal officially opens on Tuesday, but hundreds of players have already made known their plans to transfer, and plenty of coaches and agents descended upon Indianapolis during the Final Four to have informal discussions before the action begins.

With college basketball’s coaching carousel producing plenty of change, the portal figures to once again be a point of emphasis for programs looking to fast track a rebuild, especially given how impactful many of last year’s transfers were this season. So, it makes sense to keep track of the most notable players available in the portal and where they’re headed.

Top commitments in transfer portal

Tyler Lundblade

Transferred from Belmont

Committed to Tennessee

The 6' 6" Lundblade, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2025-26, was one of the best sharpshooters available in the portal, having knocked down 3.4 triples per game at a 43.9% clip in each of the last two seasons for Belmont. A sixth-year guard with one year of eligibility remaining, Lundblade on April 2 committed to Tennessee. Rick Barnes’s Volunteers teams have traditionally eschewed three-point shooting in the past, but the longtime hoops coach seems to be turning over a new leaf with the addition of Lundblade.

Flory Bidunga

Transferred from Kansas

Committed to

Bidunga on April 2 declared for the NBA draft but also entered the transfer portal, effectively taking the first step towards a pro career while also keeping his collegiate options open. In doing so, Bidunga immediately became the top player available in the transfer portal. Bidunga, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, was one of the best rebounders, shot-blockers and paint scorers in the country.

John Blackwell

Transferred from Wisconsin

Committed to

John Blackwell is the best available guard in the transfer portal. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell on April 6 revealed his plans to enter the portal and explore the NBA draft process. Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer in 2025–-26 at 19.1 points per game on 38.1% shooting from three-point range, Blackwell is now the best guard available in the portal, given his power conference experience.

Dedan Thomas Jr.

Transferred from LSU

Committed to

Thomas was one of the best floor generals in the country before he underwent season-ending foot surgery in February. The 6' 1" point guard averaged 6.5 assists per game compared to 1.6 turnovers while scoring 15.3 points per contest on 45.9% shooting from the field. He’ll have one season of eligibility remaining at his new school.

LeJuan Watts

Transferred from Texas Tech

Committed to

In three collegiate seasons, Watts has jumped from the Big Sky to the West Coast Conference to the Big 12 this past year, which he spent with Texas Tech. Watts had some big games against top competition—21 points against Illinois in November, 20 points against Duke in December—and stepped up when forward JT Toppin sustained a season-ending injury in February. Watts will go through the NBA draft process but he should have his suitors if he elects to return for another collegiate season.

Alex Wilkins

Transferred from Furman

Committed to

Wilkins, a 6' 5", 175-pound guard, was the leading scorer for a Furman men’s basketball team that made the NCAA tournament for just the second time since 1980. The Paladins’ freshman guard proved he could hang with the big boys in the first round loss to UConn, against whom he scored 21 points while draining four triples and handing out four assists.

Sananda Fru

Transferred from Louisville

Committed to

The 6' 11" German big man figures to have his fair share of suitors in the portal after leading the Cardinals in field-goal percentage, blocked shots and rebounds per game. Fru was one of the best offensive rebounders in the country. While he wasn’t the most consistent player for Louisville, perhaps a fresh start will benefit him.

Somto Cyril

Transferred from Georgia

Committed to

Center Somto Cyril is one of the best shot-blockers available in the transfer portal. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cyril struggled in the Bulldogs’ first round loss to Saint Louis in the NCAA tournament, but that shouldn’t overshadow the year he had. In his first full season as a starter for Georgia, Cyril was a defensive anchor, tying for the SEC lead in blocks while rattling the rim with thunderous dunks to the tune of 75.9% shooting from the field.

Jeremiah Wilkinson

Transferred from Georgia

Committed to

Another Bulldog in the portal, Wilkinson led Georgia in scoring, steals per game and three-pointers made, reflecting his ability to get it done on both ends of the floor. Having excelled in the SEC as a proven scorer and playmaker, Wilkerson figures to get plenty of interest from power conference schools.

Jackson Shelstad

Transferred from Oregon

Committed to

Jackson Shelstad is one of the best guards available in the transfer portal. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Shelstad’s junior season was poised to be his best yet before a Dec. hand injury limited him to just 12 games. The West Linn, Ore., native averaged 15.6 points and while he was a bit streaky from three-point range, did make big strides as a playmaker, averaging 4.9 assists compared to 1.8 turnovers per game. Unless Shelstad gets a medical redshirt, he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

KJ Evans

Transferred from Oregon

Committed to

Evans has NCAA tournament experience from his first two seasons with the Ducks and was the program’s best player in 2025-26, averaging career-highs in points (13.3) and rebounds (7.4). The 6' 9" Evans is a versatile defender, combining the ability to defend the rim with the lateral quickness needed to hold his own on the perimeter.

Miles Byrd

Transferred from San Diego State

Committed to

Byrd, who is 6' 7" with a 6' 10" wingspan, was named the Mountain West Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year after a standout season that saw him average 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28 minutes per game. Byrd, a career 39.3% shooter from the field, is an inconsistent offensive player but more than makes up for that with his ability to defend multiple positions on the floor.

Stefan Vaaks

Transferred from Providence

Committed to

Stefan Vaaks (#7) drained 13 three-pointers in two Big East tournament games. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 6' 7" forward enjoyed a strong freshman season at Providence, averaging 15.8 points while leading the Friars with 3.2 assists per game. Vaaks, a deadly three-point shooter, showed out in the Big East tournament with 28 points and eight triples against Butler followed by 23 points and five treys vs. St. John’s.

Finley Bizjack

Transferred from Butler

Committed to

The 6' 4" Bizjack, who is also reportedly planning to test the NBA waters, is one of the best players available in the transfer portal. Bizjack showed improvements as a scorer and free throw shooter for the Bulldogs and has shot 36.1% from three-point range in three collegiate seasons.

KJ Lewis

Transferred from Georgetown

Committed to

Lewis made some big shots for the Hoyas in 2025–-26 and was their best player on both ends before a left ankle injury ended his season in February. The 6' 4" guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Paulius Murauskas

Transferred from Saint Mary’s

Committed to

Murauskas, an offensive mismatch, is one of the better forwards in the transfer portal. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Murauskas has been one of the best players in the West Coast Conference in each of the last two seasons but there’s no doubt that the 2025–-26 season was a career year for the Lithuanian forward, who improved his scoring average, field-goal, three-point and free-throw percentages and made strides as a passer. Murauskas is a mismatch, as he can post-up smaller defenders or force bigger defenders to contest his jumper all the way out to the three-point line.

Drew Fielder

Transferred from Boise State

Committed to

The leading scorer and rebounder for the Broncos, Fielder is going to be highly sought-after in the portal. Defensive limitations aside, bigs like Fielder who can knock down 40.9% of 2.9 three-point attempts while having the ability to score out of the pick-and-pop, over both shoulders in post-up situations and off the dribble simply don’t grow on trees.

Drew Scharnowski

Transferred from Belmont

Committed to

Scharnowski is an incredibly efficient scorer on the inside—his 68.1% field goal percentage would have ranked third in the country had he qualified—as well as a solid rebounder, passer and defender at the rim. The 6' 9" Scharnowski doesn’t offer much in the way of shooting but his footwork and skill in the low post make him an intriguing target for power conference teams.

Jaquan Johnson

Transferred from Bradley

Committed to

Jaquan Johnson was the Mountain West Conference's Defensive Player of the Year. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 5' 11" Johnson enjoyed a breakout in his first year as a starter for Bradley, jumping his scoring average from 6.6 to 16.9 points per game while shooting 38.3% from three-point range. One of the best defensive guards in the nation, Johnson ranked in the top-10 in steals per game and was the Mountain West Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Jaland Lowe

Transferred from Kentucky

Committed to

After averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 assists for Pitt in 2024–-25, Lowe was expected to be a key cog in the Kentucky basketball machine. But a dislocated shoulder bothered him all season, caused a dip in his numbers and eventually ended his season after just nine games. Lowe isn’t a great shooter from outside, but his ability to run an offense will net him plenty of suitors.

Devin Royal

Transferred from Ohio State

Committed to

The 6' 6" Royal’s move from small to power forward didn’t help his offensive efficiency overall, but did help him become more comfortable as a three-point shooter. With the Buckeyes’ frontcourt getting crowded, Royal entered the portal in search of more minutes, and perhaps a return to the four.

Neoklis Avdalas

Transferred from Virginia Tech

Committed to

Avdalas spent four seasons in the EuroLeague and Greek Basketball League before joining the Hokies as a freshman in 2025-26. At 6' 9", Avdalas offers intriguing playmaking skills—he averaged over twice as many assists to turnovers—and, despite his 31.4% shooting from beyond the arc, capable three-point marksmanship.

Isaiah Johnson

Transferred from Colorado

Committed to

Isaiah Johnson is an efficient three-level scorer. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Johnson was remarkably efficient as a freshman, averaging 16.9 points on 48.6/37.8/82.1% shooting splits. Johnson’s ability to score at all three levels and consistently get to the free throw line will make him a popular transfer portal target.

Money Williams

Transferred from Montana

Committed to

Williams took a leap offensively in 2025–26, as he was the rare scorer who became more efficient with a bigger workload. The 6' 4" guard tends to turn the ball over too much but proved he can take over games—seven 30-plus point games this season—when his team needed him to.

Isiah Harwell

Transferred from Houston

Committed to

A former five-star recruit, Harwell didn’t see much playing time in the Cougars’ crowded backcourt, as he played just 13.9 minutes per game in 2025–-26. At 6' 6", Harwell is a big guard who can shoot the ball, and will be entering just his second collegiate season in 2026–-27. He’ll have plenty of suitors.

Wes Enis

Transferred from South Florida

Committed to

Enis transferred from Division II Lincoln Memorial to South Florida, where he immediately proved he belonged at the Division I level. Enis isn’t the most efficient scorer, but he’s a volume shooter, particularly from beyond the arc, where he knocked down the seventh-most triples per game in the nation. Could Enis follow former Bulls coach Bryan Hodgson to Providence?

Juke Harris

Transferred from Wake Forest

Committed to

Juke Harris was one of the best scorers in the country in 2025-26. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Harris made strides on both ends of the floor in his first full season as a starter for the Demon Deacons, as he posted career highs across the board while ranking 13th in the nation in scoring. The 6' 7" Harris, the ACC’s Most Improved Player in 2025–-26, has also declared for the NBA draft.

Markus Burton

Transferred from Notre Dame

Committed to

One of the more experienced players in the portal, Burton has 68 collegiate starts to his name and has averaged 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 33.2% from three-point range. Burton in Dec. underwent season-ending surgery to repair a left ankle injury and could have two years of eligibility remaining should he qualify for a medical hardship waiver.

Terrence Hill Jr.

Transferred from VCU

Committed to

Terrence Hill Jr. scored 34 points in VCU's NCAA tournament first-round upset of North Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill, the A-10’s Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player, averaged 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 37% from three-point range. Hill’s 34-point, seven-triple masterpiece in VCU’s first round upset of North Carolina in the NCAA tournament answered any questions on how he could fare against power conference competition.

Oswin Erhunmwense

Transferred from Providence

Committed to

Erhunmwense made 31 starts for Providence in 2025–-26, averaging 6.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The 6' 10" Erhunmwense struggles with foul trouble and is a poor free throw shooter, but his tenacity on the offensive glass and rim protection abilities will be attractive to power conference teams.

Kyle Evans

Transferred from UC Irvine

Committed to

Evans was the nation’s best shot-blocker, averaging 3.3 swats per game in 2025-26, his first full season as a starter. The 6' 10" Evans also averaged 12.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Anteaters.

Aiden Sherrell

Transferred from Alabama

Committed to

Aiden Sherrell (22) was tied for the SEC lead with 2.2 blocks per game in 2025-26. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The sophomore forward was an important piece of the Alabama frontcourt, averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while spacing the floor out to the three-point line to the tune of a 33.8% mark from beyond the arc. Sherrell accomplished all this in just 23.9 minutes per game. With two years of eligibility and room to grow, Sherrell could be a wise addition in the portal for frontcourt-needy teams.

Bryson Tiller

Transferred from Kansas

Committed to

Tiller is a 6' 10" power forward who can score the ball—he posted double figures in points 13 times this season—can rebound and defend the rim. The true freshman also at times showed comfort stretching his jumper out to the three-point line, particularly during a Nov. nonconference affair against North Carolina (four three-pointers made) and a Jan. conference game against BYU (three triples made).

Acaden Lewis

Transferred from Villanova

Committed to

Lewis was handed the keys to the Villanova offense as a true freshman—and the Wildcats were in capable hands. He handed out 5.3 assists compared to 2.2 turnovers per game and was an active defender, swiping 1.9 steals per contest. Lewis seems to have the tools to be a good shooter, but he struggled from beyond the arc (27%) and at the free-throw line (58.3%). The Washington, D.C., native is set to explore the NBA draft process in addition to entering the portal.

Dai Dai Ames

Transferred from Cal

Committed to

Ames took on a much larger offensive role for Cal in 2025–-26, and his efficiency impressively didn’t dip all that much. Capable of scoring at all three levels, Ames posted 12 games with 20-plus points and shot 37.6% from beyond the arc. Ames had entered the portal in each of the last two seasons and is also planning on testing the NBA waters.

J.P. Estrella

Transferred from Tennessee

Committed to

J.P. Estrella was one of the best offensive rebounders in the country in 2025-26. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Estrella certainly helped himself with his performance for Tennessee in the NCAA tournament, in which he scored in double figures twice and racked up a double-double in the first round win over Miami (Ohio). Estrella does his best work on the offensive glass, as he ranked eighth in the country in offensive rebounding percentage. At 6' 11" with a 7' 1" wingspan, Estrella has the size and length to be a coveted frontcourt piece.

Matt Able

Transferred from NC State

Committed to

Standing 6' 6" with a wingspan nearing seven feet, Able posseses the size of a prototypical guard. The former top-25 recruit had an up-and-down freshman season, but flashed the ability to be a knockdown three-point shooter and an active defender. Able is also putting his name into the NBA draft.

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