Versatile Playmakers Are the Challenge that Jake Spavital Has to Solve

Josh Cameron was one of the players who coaches likely envision when they think about an alpha receiver.

Cameron was big with enough speed and playmaking ability to play on the outside of the formation, but also could bump into the slot.

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Baylor football is going to have a difficult time replacing him regardless of who they brought in. The receiver room looks different this year.

They lack proven production, and in some cases lack size. Arguably their two best options are slot receivers, with one being more of a gadget player best used all over the formation.

That could be a problem, or it could give new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital more things to dream up when he’s cooking up plays in his office.

Turnover

With the departures of Cameron and Michael Trigg, Baylor went to work in the transfer portal this offseason, with the most notable acquisition being Oklahoma State’s Gavin Freeman.

Dre’lon Miller, Louis Brown, Taz Williams, and Jadon Porter are just a few of the candidates who could be on the field. Competition should be fierce throughout the year and especially in fall camp.

“Yeah, you're ahead of me on this one right here,” new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said. “Like every year is a new roster and new pieces and I try to be as base, as I said in spring, just to see the playmaking ability of these guys. And we've got a lot of great running backs, you know, and like it's you have like four or five kids that you're extremely confident in, but how do you get them all on the field?”

Versatility

Versatility is the buzz word coming out of camp for this receiving corps. Freeman is able to lineup as a slot receiver or in the backfield. Dre’lon Miller can move inside and out. Ditto for Louis Brown. That versatility can lead to Spavital finding creative ways to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers.

Add together a mobile quarterback like DJ Lagway and a potential dynamic duo in the run game, Baylor’s offense could be more unpredictable than they’ve been in several years.

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“So that's when you start to package things, that's when you start to get creative and you start to throw these kind of like wrinkles at them, you know, and see if it sticks and see if it's going to be an efficient thing for us,” Spavital said.

“But we're going to have a different look than what we were last year and that's every year, except when you return a lot of people like what we did in the 25 seasons. So that's been a fun part for us, is the packages that we're creating, kind of the identity, like we still want the identity of, you know, playing hard and playing selfless for each other and not beating ourselves. But, you know, overall like it's going to be a pretty exciting year to see what we come up with, but we've been working a ton of packages out there right now.”

Versatility and unpredictability could be Baylor’s friend early in the season as they try and break in their new quarterback and cast of characters around him.

Spavital’s ability to get the ball in his playmakers hands could be a defining part of Baylor’s season.

#Baylor OC Jake Spavital spoke with the media today and here’s everything he said about QB DJ Lagway.



STORY: https://t.co/4GwBeVERt1 pic.twitter.com/ZPPz8i2uSG — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) August 7, 2026