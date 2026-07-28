Why I'm Buying Stock in this Wide Receiver for Baylor Football

With fall camp right around the corner, Baylor is going to need some fresh faces to emerge this season in order to get the Bears back on the right side of winning. One of those players is wide receiver Gavin Freeman, and here's why we are buying stock that it'll happen.

What's the hype?

Transfer Gavin Freeman is the highest-paid playmaker on the team per The NIL Standard outside of DJ Lagway, pulling in over 750k for his senior season with the Bears.

Perhaps the most notable addition to the receiver room, Freeman can do it all from the slot, no matter who's in the pocket.

Freeman was a cornerstone for an offense that went through a handful of quarterbacks in the 2025 season. His production at Oklahoma State last season is nothing to sneeze at, bringing in 53 receptions for 481 yards and snagging four touchdowns.

Freeman had originally committed to an SEC powerhouse, the Tennessee Volunteers, before flipping to Baylor, and fans are hoping he can take another leap in his game this season.

Why I'm buying

Baylor lost their two top playmakers from last season, Michael Trigg and Josh Cameron, who are now NFL-bound, leaving a lot of room for production on the field for Freeman.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron runs the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barring an injury to Lagway this season, this is the first time Freeman will get consistent snaps with the same quarterback, giving the two of them the opportunity to rack up some big numbers.

Also, Gavin Freeman has Big 12 conference experience, running up against defenses like Texas Tech and Houston, who are back on Baylor's schedule in 2026.

The paycheck Freeman is receiving is that of someone who is expected to produce, making over 750 grand; he is the highest-paid playmaker on the team outside of Lagway.

The staff is making a commitment by bringing in this slot receiver because he has a higher floor than younger guys on the roster. The staff is likely not banking on a huge breakout season but buying in on consistent production and a cornerstone for the offense.

Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) leaps over Iowa State's Connor Welsch (17) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The risk

While there is a lot of upside for Freeman, there are some risks worth noting.

Height. Freeman stands 5'8", which might not allow him to be the true WR1 fans are hoping for. His smaller frame offers some advantages but could be a challenge for Lagway, who is going to be forced to make some more technical passes.

His production came from a 1-11 program. Yes, Freeman was the star of the offense for the Cowboys last season, but it didn't matter too much considering that his team was the worst offense in the Big 12 last season, with a humble 292 yards per game.

Oklahoma State's Zane Flores (6) is brought down by the Baylor defense in the first half | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All this being said, I am still a buyer on Gavin Freeman; a higher-caliber offense and consistent quarterback should be to the benefit of the 5'8" transfer. I expect a 700+ total yard season for Lagway's most experienced weapon.