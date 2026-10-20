What the Spread Says About Baylor's Chances Against Kansas - Why Its Right.

Looking to get that "17-6 defeat at the hands of TCU" taste out of their mouths, Baylor heads to Lawrence, Kansas, Saturday October 24th to take on the Jayhawks. Baylor is favored by FanDuel ahead of their game against Kansas, but it's not by much; and after Baylor's offense was shut down by TCU's defense it's certainly understandable.

Both teams will be coming off of a loss to their rival and both teams will be wanting to add another win to their record, but only one will get to when the dust finally settles.

The Spread: Baylor -2.5, Kansas +2.5

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to the sideline for a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Favored by about a field goal on the road, Baylor's offense has some ground to make up if they're to be taken seriously again this season. Kansas has given up an average of 174.3 yards per game on the ground this season (106th in FBS) whereas Baylor has averaged 150.2 rushing yards per game (80th in FBS). How the offensive line of Baylor performs will be a focal point of this game after the letdown that was the TCU game.

Over/Under: 53.5

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor comes into this game averaging 30 points a game and allowing just over 14, Kansas however is averaging 32 points in each game but allowing 24. As always, if each team performs to their averages on offense, the Over would be the number to take, but if this game turns into a defensive struggle where each team only allows their averages, the Under may be the way to bet this one.

Expect Baylor to want to start fast and play with tempo, but how Kansas' defense is able to contain them will be the focus of this game.

Money Line: Baylor -140, Kansas +116

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Baylor Bears helmet at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The money line is a much simpler bet, no spread or over/under to think about, just pick who is going to win outright. A winning bet of $140 for Baylor to be victorious would net you a $100 profit on top of your original bet, whereas a successful $100 bet for Kansas to win the game would net you $116 in profit.

Stats and Things You Need to Know

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) reacts after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Both Kansas and Baylor lost their week 7 matchups.

- Baylor is 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big 12. Kansas is 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play.

- Baylor leads the all-time series 19-4 and has won the last 14 straight contests against the Jayhawks.

- Game starts at 12:00 p.m. CT and will air on TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max

My Expectations

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor just got embarrassed at home by TCU, and Kansas just lost on the road to Kansas State; both teams will be looking for redemption. The offense for the Bears may be rather hit-or-miss this season, but the defense has held strong in each game. Six straight games to open a season while holding each opponent to less than 20 points hasn't happened at Baylor before, and Coach Klanderman and the Bears defense will be looking to extend that streak to seven straight games against Kansas.

I see the Bears winning this one as the defense clamps down and prevents the Jayhawks from much production at all, but Baylor's offense still sputters. Kansas has a bunch of good football players on their squad and they are going to fight hard, but it hasn't been easy to move the ball against Baylor on the ground for any team this season, and Kansas likes to run. Traevon "Slug" Mitchell, Hosea Wheeler, Travion Barnes, Garrick Ponder, Kyland Reed, and the rest of the Baylor defensive front get to feast on TFLs.

Most importantly, my expectations and predictions are my own and based on my own research. If you're planning on making a bet around this game, please do as much research as you possibly can to make an informed decision. The information about the current odds are accurate as of the time of this article's publication, but when it comes to any prediction or speculation as to how the game will actually go, I freely admit that I have every possibility of being completely wrong.

My Final Score Prediction: Baylor 38 - Kansas 10

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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