3 Studs and 2 Duds From Baylor Football's 17-6 Loss Against TCU

TCU's defense came into Waco and stuffed Baylor's offense, winning 17-6. Blackout on the Brazos certainly didn't go the way that most were hoping that it would. A lesson to be learned from every loss though, Baylor's defeat at the hands of TCU isn't without its studs from this game; but there's certainly a few duds worth mentioning.

Dud: QB DJ Lagway

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to pass as TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Kalen Carroll (12) applies pressure during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be fair to DJ Lagway, TCU's defense didn't allow a whole lot of chances to throw to wide open receivers. To be honest though, Lagway tried to squeeze a lot of passes through or directly into double coverage and it didn't work in his favor this time; and the ones that he didn't were the passes he threw out of bounds. Lagway being either unable to unwilling to run when the occasion would arise didn't help either.

Stud: WR Gavin Freeman

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Jordan Lester (22) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he was tightly covered all game, Gavin Freeman was still able to pull in team-leading 7 receptions for 76 yards. Fighting for every reception, through his efforts the Bears were provided a productive night for their most productive player

Stud: Baylor's Entire Defense

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the 6th straight game Baylor's defense kept an opposing team under 20 points. It wasn't perfect, but the defense once again provided Baylor with as much as it was able. 4 sacks, 10 TFLs, and would intercept a pass; the defense put up the right kinds of numbers. Micah Gifford, Hosea Wheeler, "Slug" Traevon Mitchell, Kaleb Burns, Travion Barnes, Garrick Ponder, Reggie Bush II, and the rest of the defense showed how restricting that they can be. Each player from the defense deserves credit for their effort in this game.

Stud: P Palmer Williams

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams (94) punts the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though arguably outshined in performance by TCU's J. Chance by having more total punts (8) and yardage (323) for a 40.4 yard average, Palmer Williams' 5 punts for 233 has his average still ahead at 46.6. Not always asked to punt from the most opportune of field positions, Williams was still able to get two punts to land inside the 20. Williams has been among the most consistent players on this Bears team.

Dud: Baylor's Offensive Line

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Hawkins Polley (86) celebrates with Baylor Bears offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki (74) after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To defend the O-line here, TCU's defense really is as good as they were claimed to be. To be realistic though, TCU's defense showed just how vulnerable DJ Lagway is against blanket coverage and enough of a rush to force him to move around. Not to mention that Baylor only had 54 rushing yards the entire game.

The offensive line just had no luck in trying to push back the TCU defense. It's been a problem most of the season, and it needs to be fixed soon or the rest of the Big 12 is just going to follow TCU's formula in facing the Bears.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.