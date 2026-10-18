3 Studs and 2 Duds From Baylor Football's 17-6 Loss Against TCU
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TCU's defense came into Waco and stuffed Baylor's offense, winning 17-6. Blackout on the Brazos certainly didn't go the way that most were hoping that it would. A lesson to be learned from every loss though, Baylor's defeat at the hands of TCU isn't without its studs from this game; but there's certainly a few duds worth mentioning.
Dud: QB DJ Lagway
To be fair to DJ Lagway, TCU's defense didn't allow a whole lot of chances to throw to wide open receivers. To be honest though, Lagway tried to squeeze a lot of passes through or directly into double coverage and it didn't work in his favor this time; and the ones that he didn't were the passes he threw out of bounds. Lagway being either unable to unwilling to run when the occasion would arise didn't help either.
Stud: WR Gavin Freeman
Though he was tightly covered all game, Gavin Freeman was still able to pull in team-leading 7 receptions for 76 yards. Fighting for every reception, through his efforts the Bears were provided a productive night for their most productive player
Stud: Baylor's Entire Defense
For the 6th straight game Baylor's defense kept an opposing team under 20 points. It wasn't perfect, but the defense once again provided Baylor with as much as it was able. 4 sacks, 10 TFLs, and would intercept a pass; the defense put up the right kinds of numbers. Micah Gifford, Hosea Wheeler, "Slug" Traevon Mitchell, Kaleb Burns, Travion Barnes, Garrick Ponder, Reggie Bush II, and the rest of the defense showed how restricting that they can be. Each player from the defense deserves credit for their effort in this game.
Stud: P Palmer Williams
Though arguably outshined in performance by TCU's J. Chance by having more total punts (8) and yardage (323) for a 40.4 yard average, Palmer Williams' 5 punts for 233 has his average still ahead at 46.6. Not always asked to punt from the most opportune of field positions, Williams was still able to get two punts to land inside the 20. Williams has been among the most consistent players on this Bears team.
Dud: Baylor's Offensive Line
To defend the O-line here, TCU's defense really is as good as they were claimed to be. To be realistic though, TCU's defense showed just how vulnerable DJ Lagway is against blanket coverage and enough of a rush to force him to move around. Not to mention that Baylor only had 54 rushing yards the entire game.
The offensive line just had no luck in trying to push back the TCU defense. It's been a problem most of the season, and it needs to be fixed soon or the rest of the Big 12 is just going to follow TCU's formula in facing the Bears.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague