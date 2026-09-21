Baylor Football Battling USC, Oregon, Others for 4-Star Recruit Brayden Arnold
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Brayden Arnold of Duncanville, Texas is a prospect in the 2028 recruiting class who has narrowed his list of potential schools down to eight. Lucky enough for Baylor fans, the Bears are among those teams on that list. While there's no commitment that's currently been made and plenty of time before one will need to be made, Arnold ending up at Baylor could very well be the best option for him.
His top eight included TCU, USC, Colorado, Penn State, Oregon, SMU, Nebraska, and Baylor. Arnold is listed as the No. 357 player in the class, per 247Sports Composite. He is a four-star prospect.
There's Always Room for Talent
Baylor can always use another Defensive Back/Athlete, the position of which Arnold is officially listed. Not only is a good member of the secondary always a good find, Arnold recently recorded a 40.1" vertical jump during "The Opening" a recent Dallas Regional designed for the purposes of showcasing players' talents for recruiting purposes. If the coaching staff remains the same for Baylor in 2028 as it is currently is in 2026, Coaches Dave Aranada and Joe Klanderman would certainly love the opportunity to have a dangerously fast safety that can jump so high.
Put Him Anywhere and Let the Highlight Reel Begin
The roughly 6' tall 200 pound athlete not only has an impressive bounce, he's also both quite fast and that slippery kind of elusive and agile where even getting both hands on him doesn't necessarily mean that he's going to be tackled. As most athletic high school athlete prospects tend to do, Arnold has highlights of offensive running plays, kick returns, and defensive interceptions.
All of which showcase either the patience to find a hole in the defensive line to run through, the speed to then get through that line or the agility to avoid being taken down by the first player to make contact with him, or even the patience to watch a quarterback's eyes and the timing and hands required to jump the route as well as intercept the pass.
Breakout 2025 Season
Brayden Arnold's sophomore season featured 65 rushes for 431 yards and 6 touchdowns (6.63 yards per attempt). As well as recording 22 tackles and 1 INT on defense, Arnold was a little bit of everywhere on the field. Duncanville didn't win a state championship in 2025 but with Arnold's help, Duncanville was a Texas 6A D-I state runner-up. Also, as a sophomore in 2025, Arnold recorded an 11.78 time for the 100 meter sprint during a track and field meet.
Brayden Arnold's Future?
That's still a thing for Brayden Arnold to decide, and he's got plenty of time left. Only time will tell how his junior and senior years of high school will go, and from whom he will eventually accept an offer offer. We'll be sure to keep you as updated as possible if (and hopefully when) Arnold makes his decision to come play football for the Baylor Bears.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague