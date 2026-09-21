Baylor Football Battling USC, Oregon, Others for 4-Star Recruit Brayden Arnold

Brayden Arnold of Duncanville, Texas is a prospect in the 2028 recruiting class who has narrowed his list of potential schools down to eight. Lucky enough for Baylor fans, the Bears are among those teams on that list. While there's no commitment that's currently been made and plenty of time before one will need to be made, Arnold ending up at Baylor could very well be the best option for him.

His top eight included TCU, USC, Colorado, Penn State, Oregon, SMU, Nebraska, and Baylor. Arnold is listed as the No. 357 player in the class, per 247Sports Composite. He is a four-star prospect.

There's Always Room for Talent

Baylor can always use another Defensive Back/Athlete, the position of which Arnold is officially listed. Not only is a good member of the secondary always a good find, Arnold recently recorded a 40.1" vertical jump during "The Opening" a recent Dallas Regional designed for the purposes of showcasing players' talents for recruiting purposes. If the coaching staff remains the same for Baylor in 2028 as it is currently is in 2026, Coaches Dave Aranada and Joe Klanderman would certainly love the opportunity to have a dangerously fast safety that can jump so high.

Sep 24, 2016; Waco, TX, USA; An end zone pylon with Baylor logo during a game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McLane Stadium. Baylor won 35-24. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Put Him Anywhere and Let the Highlight Reel Begin

The roughly 6' tall 200 pound athlete not only has an impressive bounce, he's also both quite fast and that slippery kind of elusive and agile where even getting both hands on him doesn't necessarily mean that he's going to be tackled. As most athletic high school athlete prospects tend to do, Arnold has highlights of offensive running plays, kick returns, and defensive interceptions.

All of which showcase either the patience to find a hole in the defensive line to run through, the speed to then get through that line or the agility to avoid being taken down by the first player to make contact with him, or even the patience to watch a quarterback's eyes and the timing and hands required to jump the route as well as intercept the pass.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breakout 2025 Season

Brayden Arnold's sophomore season featured 65 rushes for 431 yards and 6 touchdowns (6.63 yards per attempt). As well as recording 22 tackles and 1 INT on defense, Arnold was a little bit of everywhere on the field. Duncanville didn't win a state championship in 2025 but with Arnold's help, Duncanville was a Texas 6A D-I state runner-up. Also, as a sophomore in 2025, Arnold recorded an 11.78 time for the 100 meter sprint during a track and field meet.

Sep 24, 2011; Waco, TX, USA; A Baylor Bears Cheerleader performs during the game against the Rice Owls at Floyd Casey Stadium. The Bears defeated the Owls, 56-31. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayden Arnold's Future?

That's still a thing for Brayden Arnold to decide, and he's got plenty of time left. Only time will tell how his junior and senior years of high school will go, and from whom he will eventually accept an offer offer. We'll be sure to keep you as updated as possible if (and hopefully when) Arnold makes his decision to come play football for the Baylor Bears.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.