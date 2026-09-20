NFL Week 2 2026 Live Scores, Updates: Early Slate Includes Massive Bears-Vikings Matchup
After a week of overreactions, Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season has arrived.
The first slate of games gave us a taste of who every team will be in 2026, as well as plenty of time to overthink every moment from each contest. Now, it’s time to see what’s real (and what isn‘t), as well as which teams move to 2–0, 1–1 or fall to the dreaded 0–2.
Follow along with us here at Sports Illustrated for all of the latest news, scores, highlights and more from around the NFL.
NFL Week 2: Live updates, scores, highlights and more
As the action gets underway, follow along with Sports Illustrated for all the best highlights and updates on this NFL Sunday.
Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.Follow EGeitheim
Mike Kadlick is a senior NFL news writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick