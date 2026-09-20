NFL Week 2 2026 Live Scores, Updates: Early Slate Includes Massive Bears-Vikings Matchup

After a week of overreactions, Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season has arrived.

The first slate of games gave us a taste of who every team will be in 2026, as well as plenty of time to overthink every moment from each contest. Now, it’s time to see what’s real (and what isn‘t), as well as which teams move to 2–0, 1–1 or fall to the dreaded 0–2.

Follow along with us here at Sports Illustrated for all of the latest news, scores, highlights and more from around the NFL.

NFL Week 2: Live updates, scores, highlights and more

As the action gets underway, follow along with Sports Illustrated for all the best highlights and updates on this NFL Sunday.