Baylor has a new quarterback. He was highly sought after as a recruit. He was highly sought after when he entered his name into the transfer portal.

He’s talented, and his father used to play at Baylor, making him a legacy recruit who understands what it means to be a Bear.

On paper, it sounds like a perfect marriage. It sounds like it has the potential for a storybook ending.

Here’s why I’m not buying any of it.

Inconsistent Production

Let’s start with the obvious. Yes, Lagway has plenty of talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He’s big, strong, fast, and has a big arm. That has not translated to the field as of yet.

Through two seasons, he has 28 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions. He’s been sacked 32 times.

Lagway to his credit was better as a sophomore than a freshman, but only marginally.

Not all of that is Lagway’s fault. Florida’s program has been a mess, and last year was no exception. They ultimately fired their head coach to enter the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes before losing out to LSU in that regard.

Still, the best quarterbacks make their situations around them better. Lagway did not do that consistently enough at a program that traditionally has a lot more support than what Baylor has had over time.

Poor Support System

I know that players are paid now, and that has changed the expectations and frankly made fans less patient than they typically have been. While it’s true that Lagway struggled at Florida, that was not all on him, and expecting him to be the savior of Baylor’s football program is likely a burden to heavy for any one player to carry.

It’s also true that the support system around Lagway leaves a lot to be desired at this point. The team had a terrible defense a season ago.

Their offense is in flux with a brand new receiving corps, and only one returning starter on the offensive line.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A quarterback has never completed a pass on his back, and the uncertainty around the offensive line could lead to Lagway running for his life.

At receiver, there’s not a lot of experience. If Lagway had someone like Josh Cameron or Michael Trigg from last year to lean on, perhaps there could at least be a security blanket in place for him.

Instead, the Bears are essentially breaking in a new offense with a new quarterback, surrounded entirely by new contributors.

That’s not a recipe for success.

Coaching Staff

Dave Aranda is on the hot seat for a reason. There’s a sense of urgency around the program this season after going 5-7 a season ago.

This is a coach who has been unable to break through the barriers that have plagued the Bears during his tenure, and he’s a defensive minded coach. Typically, those coaches tend to be more conservative instead of leaning into their quarterback.

Could Aranda put the handcuffs on Lagway early in the year as a means to try and limit mistakes to the detriment of the team?

With a quarterback like Lagway, the coaching staff needs to be all in on a style that might even need to be chaotic at times.

I’m not sure Aranda has the chops to get the most out of Lagway.

One day after Hosea Wheeler's injunction was granted, #Baylor received more good news.



USF transfer Traevon Mitchell has signed with the Bears, bolstering their D-line depth.



MORE:https://t.co/KqRZbZSPZZ pic.twitter.com/j3ndtLpR2T — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) August 12, 2026