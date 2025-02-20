A record-setting night: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s breakthrough win over New Mexico
The Boise State men’s basketball team received contributions up and down its roster during Wednesday’s 86-78 Mountain West Conference victory over New Mexico.
Tyson Degenhart and Pearson Carmichael set new career highs for points while Alvaro Cardenas put together the first stat line of its kind in program history.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s (18-8, 10-5) win over the MWC-leading Lobos (22-5, 14-2).
1. Total team effort
Eight Broncos played 10 or more minutes against New Mexico, and all eight found a way to contribute.
It started with Degenhart, who netted a career-high 32 points while grabbing seven rebounds. The senior forward finished 13 of 15 from the foul line; Boise State was 26 of 32 as a team.
In his first career start, Carmichael became the first Broncos freshman to hit the 20-point mark since Degenhart. Carmichael ended the night with 21 points and five rebounds.
Cardenas, a senior point guard, recorded a double-double with 11 points, 10 assists and five steals. It was the first 10-assist, five-steal game in program history.
O’Mar Stanley came off the bench to have one of his strongest games of the season, putting up seven points, three rebounds and two assists. RJ Keene II was his usual self with five points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
It was truly a team effort for the Broncos against a red-hot Lobos team that entered Wednesday on an eight-game winning streak.
2. A star is born
Carmichael was a surprise addition to Boise State’s starting lineup, and the 6-foot-7 freshman guard made an immediate impact.
In 31 minutes of action, Carmichael went 5 of 11 from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. His shooting — including a four-point play that made it a 58-45 game early in the second half — helped Boise State turn a 42-39 halftime edge into a comfortable victory.
Carmichael was the 11th different Bronco to receive a start this season. It almost certainly won’t be his last.
3. Back on the bubble?
Boise State fell off the NCAA Tournament bubble last weekend following a 64-47 loss at San Diego State (18-6, 11-4).
Wednesday’s victory elevated Boise State to No. 46 in the NCAA NET Rankings.
With a 1-5 record against the four teams above them in the MWC standings, the Broncos are still outside of NCAA Tournament at-large contention. But the New Mexico victory was a big first step toward returning to the bubble.
If Boise State can win Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mountain time road game against Nevada (15-11, 7-8) and take down Utah State (23-4, 13-3) at home the following Wednesday, the Broncos should be within bubble range.