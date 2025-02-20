What Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart, Pearson Carmichael said after New Mexico win
Tyson Degenhart and Pearson Carmichael both had historic nights Wednesday as the Boise State men’s basketball team slayed Mountain West Conference-leading New Mexico, 86-78, at ExtraMile Arena.
Degenhart, a senior forward, netted a career-high 32 points with seven rebounds while Carmichael had 21 points — also a career-best — and five rebounds in his first start in a Broncos uniform.
Carmichael, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Bend, Oregon’s Summit High School, had his redshirt pulled 15 games into the season. He is averaging 6.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range in 11 games.
“Knowing that he was going to get his first start, I was super, super excited for him,” Degenhart said of Carmichael. “Before the game, I just told him ‘Go out there, play hard and have fun.’ That’s what it’s all about, and I think he did a good job of that tonight.”
Carmichael was the first Boise State (18-8, 10-5) freshman to hit the 20-point mark since Degenhart. And he did it against a red-hot New Mexico (22-5, 14-2) team that entered ExtraMile Arena on an eight-game winning streak.
Here are the highlights from the postgame press conference with Carmichael and Degenhart.
Degenhart on Carmichael’s career night
“He’s shooting it probably a little better than I was as a freshman. I’m just really, really proud of him. You’re going to have to make a movie about his freshman year, just the way it kind of went. Being on the scout team, then getting tossed into the lineup and now, in February, getting tossed into the starting lineup. I’m sure he’s one of the only players to ever have that happen to him.
“I’m really, really proud of his day-to-day. He’s always shooting, doing whatever he needs. And that’s why he was ready to get a career-high tonight.”
Degenhart on his first 30-point game
“It’s a weird thing. Like you want to get your career-high, but sometimes you just have to forget about it and almost just play and let the scoring do its thing. And next thing you know, you look up and you have 32 points. It’s a testament to my team, my teammates, my coaches, to put me in spots for me to be successful. I’m very, very thankful.”
Carmichael on his first career start
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect tonight. I was just told to go out there and have fun. My most important goal was to not allow my guy to score. But then offense just came pretty easy today. The guys trusted me today, and the ball was falling.”
Carmichael on receiving the news from head coach Leon Rice
“Leon just pulled me into his office and was like ‘I think we’re going to start you.’ And I was like ‘Sick, let’s go!’ I knew that New Mexico was a big opportunity, and I didn’t want to let anyone down.
“Obviously, I was a little nervous. I mean, I care about these guys and I don’t want to make mistakes and mess up. But honestly, just like what (Degenhart) said, just play free and have fun. And towards the end of the first half and the second half, I started to do that.”