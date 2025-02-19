Surprise favorite? Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. New Mexico men’s basketball
One month ago at The Pit, the Boise State men’s basketball team was run off the court in an 84-65 loss to New Mexico.
The Lobos led 48-21 at halftime and recorded 29 fast-break points in a dominant Mountain West Conference performance.
The oddsmakers believe Wednesday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time rematch between the Broncos (17-8, 9-5) and Lobos (22-4, 14-1) at ExtraMile Arena will have a different outcome.
Boise State, which has fallen off the NCAA Tournament bubble, is favored by 4.5 points over New Mexico. The Broncos are -192 on the moneyline while New Mexico is +160.
The over/under is set at 152.5 points.
New Mexico is dealing with a pair of key injuries to starting forward Mustapha Amzil (plantar fasciitis) and reserve guard CJ Noland (concussion-like symptoms). Lobos head coach Richard Pitino listed both players as day-to-day during his Tuesday media availability.
Amzil is New Mexico’s third-leading scorer at 12.1 points per game. Noland averages 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals off the bench.
MWC player of the year frontrunner Donovan Dent averages 19.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lobos, who enter ExtraMile Arena on an eight-game winning streak. Dent is a 6-foot-2 point guard.
Center Nelly Junior Joseph (13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) and guard Tru Washington (11.6 points, four rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.9 assists) also star for New Mexico.
San Diego State and New Mexico are the MWC’s top two defensive teams in KenPom defensive rating at No. 8 and No. 26, respectively, in the country.
“First of all, they are very physical, both of those teams,” Boise State point guard Alvaro Cardenas said of the Aztecs and Lobos. “They always have somebody pressing you full-court the whole time, trying to make your life complicated, denying and stuff like that.
“They are very similar because they just swarm to the ball. I feel like as soon as you drive and turn your back to the defense, somebody is coming from behind. We’ve just got to be really aware of that.”
Boise State is led by senior forward Tyson Degenhart, who averages 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Degenhart tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in the January loss to New Mexico.
Boise State vs. New Mexico betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -4.5
Moneyline: Boise State -192, New Mexico +160
Over/under: 152.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 12-12, New Mexico 13-12
Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Feb. 19
Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
