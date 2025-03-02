Avoiding disaster: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s nail-biting win over Fresno State
The Boise State men’s basketball team navigated a minefield Saturday afternoon at Save Mart Center, closing the Mountain West Conference game on a 10-2 run to pull out a 66-61 victory over Fresno State.
Andrew Meadow had 22 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Broncos (21-8, 13-5), who are 8-1 in their last nine games.
Fresno State (5-24, 1-17) gave a valiant effort but ultimately suffered its 11th straight loss.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game at Save Mart Center.
1. Spirited Bulldogs put up tough fight
Mired in a sports gambling scandal and coming off a loss to Air Force (4-25, 1-17), Fresno State only had pride to play for against the red-hot Broncos.
Boise State, a 17.5-point favorite entering the game, fell into an early hole and led just 27-26 at halftime. The Bulldogs didn’t go away after the break, taking a 59-56 lead with 4:50 remaining on a Zaon Collins layup.
Collins, who didn’t play against Air Force due to the gambling investigation, was reinstated before the game and had 14 points and six rebounds.
With their NCAA Tournament at-large hopes on the line, Boise State went ahead for good at 60-59 on a Tyson Degenhart layup. Emmanuel Ugbo later came up with a huge defensive block and then scored a paint bucket to make it a 64-59 game with 1:15 to go.
Degenhart recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Alvaro Cardenas also shined with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Meadow gave credit to Fresno State for making the Broncos earn it.
“They have nothing to lose,” Meadow said. “They just came in and played free, played hard. I thought they played good today. I’m just glad we found a way to pull it out in the end.”
2. Broncos endure shooting, rebounding woes
Boise State has struggled from beyond the arc all season, and the Broncos were once again off the mark from 3-point land against the Bulldogs.
The Broncos finished just 7 of 29 from long range (24.1 percent) as Fresno State sat back in a zone. Boise State entered the day at 32.5 percent for the year, ranking 264th nationally.
Defensive rebounding was also an issue for the Broncos as Fresno State snagged 14 offensive boards. Boise State did win the overall rebounding battle 43-34, but the Broncos must be better on the defensive glass.
3. MWC NCAA Tournament outlook
Heading into the weekend, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm had four MWC teams in his NCAA Tournament field of 68: New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State as nine seeds with Boise State in the First Four as an 11 seed.
All four teams were in action Saturday.
MWC-leading New Mexico (23-6, 15-3) cruised to a 92-71 home win over Air Force while San Diego State (20-7, 13-5) earned a hard-fought 72-69 road victory over Wyoming (12-18, 5-14).
Things didn’t go as well for Utah State (24-6, 14-5), which suffered another blowout loss on the road to surging Colorado State (20-9, 14-4). The Rams smashed the Aggies, 93-66, for their fifth straight win.
The Broncos avoided total disaster by fighting back against Fresno State, securing their fourth consecutive victory. Boise State remains squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but the Broncos are trending up while the Aggies’ at-large hopes are suddenly in danger.
Colorado State needs a victory at Boise State in Friday’s regular-season finale to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.