NCAA Tournament projections: Boise State back on right side of bubble?
Left for dead after a late-January loss at Colorado State, the Boise State men’s basketball team has roared back over the last month-plus.
The Broncos (20-8, 12-5) are 7-1 in their last eight games, including massive home victories over MWC leaders New Mexico (22-6, 14-3) and Utah State (24-5, 14-4).
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the momentum and the energy and the enthusiasm,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “It’s fun to be around. You hate to take a day off because I want to squeeze every minute out of these guys together.”
Entering Saturday’s 5 p.m. Mountain time road matchup with Fresno State (20-8, 12-5), Boise State is up to No. 43 in the NCAA NET Rankings and No. 44 in KenPom. The NCAA Tournament prognosticators have taken notice.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his latest bracket projection Friday morning, and Boise State received one of the last four at-large bids to the field of 68. Palm had the Broncos, who have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons, facing Xavier of the Big East in the First Four.
Palm listed Indiana, Georgia, Boise State and Xavier as the last four teams in while Texas, North Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State were the first four out.
Four MWC teams received bids in Palm’s latest projection: New Mexico, Utah State and San Diego State (19-7, 12-5) were all awarded nine seeds with Boise State earning an 11 seed.
Palm did not have Colorado State (19-9, 13-4) within bubble range.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi also released a fresh NCAA Tournament projection Friday morning. Lunardi had Georgia, North Carolina, Boise State and Xavier as the first four teams out while Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio State and Texas were the last four in.
The MWC-leading Lobos received an eight seed in Lunardi’s update. Utah State was a nine seed while San Diego State was given a 10 seed as one of the last four byes.
Boise State likely needs to win its final three regular-season games to have a chance at securing an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.
After playing Fresno State, the Broncos travel to Air Force (4-24, 1-16) and close the conference season at home against Colorado State.
Boise State can finish no worse than fifth in the MWC standings. The top five teams receive a first-round bye at the MWC Tournament, which runs March 12-15 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.