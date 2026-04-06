Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Departures, additions and updated roster for 2026-27

The Boise State men’s basketball team will be starting over as the program prepares to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 this summer.

The Broncos, who finished 20-12 overall (12-8 MWC) in 2025-26 while missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, are losing all five starters and key reserve Dominic Parolin.

Head coach Leon Rice will have plenty of work to do when the 30-day transfer portal window opens on Tuesday, April 7.

Boise State Broncos on SI will provide updates below on the Broncos’ transfer portal departures and any players the team is actively recruiting in the portal.

Transfer portal departures

Forward Javan Buchanan

Shooting guard RJ Keene II

Wing Andrew Meadow

Center Drew Fielder

Fielder, a second-team all-MWC selection, averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season with the Broncos. The 6-foot-11 Fielder is one of the top center prospects in the portal.

Meadow is also a top portal prospect after shooting 39 percent on three-pointers as a junior. He averaged 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds last year.

Keene II (2.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists) will likely be dropping down to a lower level. Buchanan (12.6 points, five rebounds) would need a waiver or rule change for another year of eligibility.

The Broncos are also losing starting point guard Dylan Andrews (12.5 points, 3.2 assists) and backup center Dominic Parolin (5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds), who are both out of eligibility.

Received interest

The transfer portal does not open until Tuesday. Head coach Leon Rice and staff are unable to formally reach out to potential targets until the portal opens.

Names to watch

Shooting guard Liam Campbell (Saint Mary’s)

The 6-foot-4 Campbell, who starred at the prep level for Idaho’s Meridian High School, averaged 15 minutes off the bench for Saint Mary’s as a freshman and put up 4.9 points and 1.8 rebounds on 52 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Shooting guard Isiah Harwell (Houston)

A Pocatello, Idaho native, the 6-foot-6 Harwell was a former five-star high school prospect who averaged 3.6 points and two rebounds off the bench in his lone season with Houston.

Point guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (North Dakota State)

The 6-foot Wheeler-Thomas was a three-year starter for North Dakota State who averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals as a junior. He is a career 36 percent shooter on three-pointers.

Shooting guard Money Williams (Montana)

The 6-foot-4 Williams had a monster junior season for the Grizzlies, averaging 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Forward Eemeli Yalaho (Washington State)

The 6-foot-8 Yalaho spent his first two college seasons at Texas Tech and averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a junior at Washington State.