Boise State men’s basketball finalizes 2026-27 roster with Big Ten transfer portal addition

The Boise State men’s basketball team finalized its 2026-27 roster with its biggest transfer portal addition of the offseason.

Former Illinois guard Ty Rodgers has signed with the Broncos, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Friday.

The 6-foot-6 Rodgers started for Illinois’ 2023-24 team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He was a defensive stopper who averaged 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists.

Rodgers redshirted the following year and missed the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn patellar tendon. Rodgers did return to practice by the end of the season and is expected to be fully healthy for offseason practice.

A four-star prospect coming out of Illinois’ Thornton Township High School, Rodgers was the nation’s No. 55 overall recruit in the 247Sports class of 2022 rankings. He signed with the Illini over numerous suitors, including Alabama, Houston, Michigan and Michigan State.

Rodgers, who is rated a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports, appeared in 33 games off the bench as a true freshman and averaged 3.3 points, four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes. He blossomed as a starter the following year.

With the addition of Rodgers, Boise State has filled all 15 roster spots for the 2026-27 season.

The Broncos, who are replacing all five starters as the program prepares to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 this summer, are bringing back eight players from last year’s team:

• Forward Spencer Ahrens, sophomore

• Guard Rayzhon Bergersen, senior

• Guard Julian Bowie, junior

• Forward Bhan Buom, sophomore

• Wing Pearson Carmichael, junior

• Forward Ethan Lathan, sophomore

• Guard Aginaldo Neto, sophomore

• Guard Brennan Ramirez, senior

Rodgers is Boise State’s fifth transfer portal addition this cycle, joining forward Dovydas Butka (Campbell), center Jikany Deang (North Dakota State College of Science), forward Jerquarius Stanback (Alabama State) and guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (North Dakota State).

The 6-foot-9 Butka starred for Campbell last season and put up 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals. He led the team in rebounds and assists.

The 6-foot-11 Deang dominated at the junior college level last year, averaging 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting three-pointers at a 36 percent clip.

The 6-foot-9 Stanback tallied 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and two blocks as a freshman and earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The 6-foot Wheeler-Thomas was a three-year starter for North Dakota State who averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals as a junior.

Boise State has also signed a pair of prep prospects in shooting guard Brady Hennig (Mount Si High School, Washington) and forward Kaur Tomann (Long Island Lutheran High School, New York).