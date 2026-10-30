Boise State picked to finish sixth in Pac-12 preseason men’s basketball poll

Coming off a disappointing final season in the Mountain West, expectations are tepid for the Boise State men’s basketball team in Year 1 of the reborn Pac-12.

The Broncos, who finished off their exhibition slate on Thursday with a 104-37 rout of NAIA Bismarck State College, were picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Gonzaga earned all 17 first-place votes in the poll while high-powered Utah State placed second. The Aggies have a first-year coach in Ben Jacobson but return 2025-26 MWC Player of the Year Mason Falslev.

San Diego State, which missed the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time since 2019, was picked to finish third in the poll, followed by Colorado State, Oregon State, Boise State, Texas State, Washington State and Fresno State.

The Broncos were expected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth last year but slumped to a 20-12 overall record, including a loss to San Jose State in the first round of the MWC Tournament. Four of Boise State’s five starters transferred to Power Four programs while Dylan Andrews exhausted his eligibility.

The retooled Broncos looked solid in exhibition play with victories over Idaho (82-72), Washington (109-91) and Bismarck State College.

“There were nerves in the first two games for a lot of these new guys,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice told local media after Thursday’s exhibition. “I thought a lot got accomplished tonight. We stopped pressing and really worked on our half-court D, so we’ll get some really good things on tape.

“But the most important thing probably is just getting comfortable in our arena, and getting comfortable on game day with the jerseys on. It kind of alleviates that nervousness that maybe paralyzed some of those guys that hadn’t gotten the opportunity to show much yet.”

The Broncos were without their top two transfer portal additions—guards Ty Rodgers and Lamar Washington—for the exhibition slate.

Rodgers suffered a torn patellar tendon in June and could miss the entire 2026-27 season. Washington is fighting for a fifth year of eligibility and had a legal setback on Thursday.

“Everything’s just in flux, all this stuff,” Rice said of Washington’s status. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t have any answers, it’s just all gray area. But everybody is working through it the best we can … because that can make a huge difference for us. It’s a great kid, a great player, a great fit for what we have. My fingers are crossed that the right thing happens.”

Boise State will open the season next Wednesday against West Coast Baptist.