Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart makes all-district team

Degenhart is Boise State’s all-time leading scorer 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart.
Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart continues to receive honors for his stellar senior season.

Degenhart, the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Mountain District First Team, the organization announced Tuesday morning. 

The Mountain District is comprised of 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. 

A four-year standout, Degenhart holds career averages of 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The 6-foot-8 forward is putting up 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season for Boise State (24-10), which didn’t receive a bid for the NCAA Tournament

The Broncos were selected for the inaugural College Basketball Crown, a 16-team tournament that runs March 31 through April 6 in Las Vegas. Boise State opens play in the Crown at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time on March 31 against George Washington (21-12) at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

During last week’s Mountain West Tournament, Degenhart became Boise State’s all-time leading scorer. Degenhart will enter the Crown with career 1,971 points. Tanoka Beard held the previous record of 1,944 points. 

Degenhart was also a NABC first-team all-district selection as a junior. He is a three-time first-team all-MWC pick. 

The MWC was well-represented on the NABC Mountain District teams. 

Colorado State guard Nique Clifford, New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent — the MWC Player of the Year — New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joseph and Utah State guards Mason Falslev and Ian Martinez were all first-team selections. Nevada forward Nick Davidson and UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. earned second-team honors. 

Here are the full NABC Mountain District teams.

First Team

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State

Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico

Caleb Love, Arizona

Ian Martinez, Utah State

Jalon Moore, Oklahoma

Richie Saunders, BYU

Second Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Dylan Darling, Idaho State

Nick Davidson, Nevada

Chase Forte, South Dakota

Isaiah Hawthorne, Northern Colorado

Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona

Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State

Langston Reynolds, Northern Colorado

Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV

Jacari White, North Dakota State

Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, New Mexico

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI.

