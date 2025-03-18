Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart makes all-district team
Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart continues to receive honors for his stellar senior season.
Degenhart, the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Mountain District First Team, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
The Mountain District is comprised of 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
A four-year standout, Degenhart holds career averages of 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The 6-foot-8 forward is putting up 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season for Boise State (24-10), which didn’t receive a bid for the NCAA Tournament.
The Broncos were selected for the inaugural College Basketball Crown, a 16-team tournament that runs March 31 through April 6 in Las Vegas. Boise State opens play in the Crown at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time on March 31 against George Washington (21-12) at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
During last week’s Mountain West Tournament, Degenhart became Boise State’s all-time leading scorer. Degenhart will enter the Crown with career 1,971 points. Tanoka Beard held the previous record of 1,944 points.
Degenhart was also a NABC first-team all-district selection as a junior. He is a three-time first-team all-MWC pick.
The MWC was well-represented on the NABC Mountain District teams.
Colorado State guard Nique Clifford, New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent — the MWC Player of the Year — New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joseph and Utah State guards Mason Falslev and Ian Martinez were all first-team selections. Nevada forward Nick Davidson and UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. earned second-team honors.
Here are the full NABC Mountain District teams.
First Team
Nique Clifford, Colorado State
Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State
Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
Donovan Dent, New Mexico
Mason Falslev, Utah State
Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico
Caleb Love, Arizona
Ian Martinez, Utah State
Jalon Moore, Oklahoma
Richie Saunders, BYU
Second Team
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Dylan Darling, Idaho State
Nick Davidson, Nevada
Chase Forte, South Dakota
Isaiah Hawthorne, Northern Colorado
Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona
Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State
Langston Reynolds, Northern Colorado
Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV
Jacari White, North Dakota State
Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, New Mexico