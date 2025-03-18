Transfer portal tracker: Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming lose top players to portal
Three of the top men’s basketball players in the Mountain West Conference are looking for a new home.
Nevada forward Nick Davidson, UNLV point guard Deden Thomas Jr. and Wyoming point guard Obi Agbim have all entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Davidson was a second-team all-MWC pick this season while Agbim and Thomas Jr. both received third-team honors.
A former five-star recruit, Thomas Jr. was an instant contributor for the Rebels. The 6-foot-1 lead guard averaged 13.6 points and 5.1 assists as a freshman and put up 15.6 points and 4.7 assists in 26 games this season. He missed UNLV’s final seven games with a shoulder injury but still made the all-MWC team.
The Rebels had a strong close to the 2024-25 season with a 7-3 record over their last 10 games, but head coach Kevin Kruger still received the boot. UNLV finished the year 18-15 overall and 11-9 in MWC play, six games behind regular-season champion New Mexico.
Thomas Jr. is rated the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal by On3.
In his lone season with Wyoming, Agbim emerged as one of the best guards in the MWC while averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. The 6-foot-3 Agbim was named MWC Newcomer of the Year.
Agbim posted a heartfelt message to Wyoming fans on X.
“I just want to begin by saying how grateful I am for my time here at Wyoming,” Agbim wrote. “From the moment I arrived, I knew this place was super special. I was welcomed with open arms by coach (Sundance) Wicks, the entire coaching staff and my teammates. Wyoming is truly a special place that has given me memories I will cherish forever.
“This was not an easy decision to make. Wyoming gave me an incredible opportunity to play Division I basketball and live out my dream. To my teammates, thank you for the battles, the laughs and the memories. To coach Wicks and the staff, thank you for believing in me. And to the fans, thank you for embracing me like family.”
Agbim is On3’s No. 4 overall player in the transfer portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-10, 238-pound Davidson redshirted in 2021-22 before blossoming into one of the conference’s top all-around players. Davidson averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season and put up 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks as a redshirt junior while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Davidson is expected to be one of the most sought-after stretch forwards in the portal.
The Wolf Pack were arguably the biggest disappointment in the MWC this year, finishing 17-16 overall and 8-12 in conference play. Nevada, like UNLV, is not participating in the postseason.
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.