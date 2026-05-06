Boise State signs Estonian forward, has one roster spot to fill for 2026-27

The Boise State men’s basketball team announced the signing of Long Island Lutheran High School (New York) forward Kaur Tomann on Wednesday.

A native of Estonia, the 6-foot-9 Tomann suffered an Achilles tendon tear in December but is expected to be ready for the beginning of the 2026-27 season.

“Kaur is going to be an outstanding addition to the Boise State basketball family,” Broncos associate head coach Mike Burns said in a statement. “He led his home country of Estonia to a 7-1 record in the FIBA U18 European Championships last summer, scoring 54 total points in the final two rounds of competition. He’s a very versatile player who can contribute at multiple positions for the Broncos.”

Tomann averaged 17.4 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists at the FIBA U18 European Championships while shooting 58 percent from beyond the arc. He has appeared in 23 career games for Estonia’s U16 and U18 national teams with averages of 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

An unrated prospect, Tomann chose the Broncos and head coach Leon Rice over reported interest from Nebraska and Providence.

“Kaur is about as smooth a wing as you’ll find, really great get for Boise,” college basketball recruiting analyst Zach Mason wrote on X. “Talented scorer. Had he played a full season at LuHi, would’ve attracted a lot more attention.”

With the addition of Tomann, Boise State has filled 14 of 15 available roster slots for the 2026-27 season.

The Broncos, who must replace all five starters as the program transitions from the Mountain West to the Pac-12, retained eight players from last year’s team:

• Forward Spencer Ahrens, sophomore

• Guard Rayzhon Bergersen, senior

• Guard Julian Bowie, junior

• Forward Bhan Buom, sophomore

• Wing Pearson Carmichael, junior

• Forward Ethan Lathan, sophomore

• Guard Aginaldo Neto, sophomore

• Guard Brennan Ramirez, senior

Boise State has added four new players from the transfer portal:

• Forward Dovydas Butka, junior (Campbell)

• Center Jikany Deang, junior (North Dakota State College of Science)

• Forward Jerquarius Stanback, sophomore (Alabama State)

• Guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas, senior (North Dakota State)

Along with Tomann, Boise State also signed class of 2026 Washington shooting guard Brady Hennig in November.

The 6-foot-6 Hennig averaged 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, three assists and 1.1 steals during his senior season at Mount Si High School. He helped lead the Wildcats to a 24-5 overall record and a fourth-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.

Hennig, a three-star prospect, is rated the nation’s No. 224 overall class of 2026 recruit and No. 5 Washington prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings.