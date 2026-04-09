Former Boise State star Andrew Meadow schedules visits; Broncos in talks with intriguing transfer portal targets

Former Boise State wing Andrew Meadow is a hot commodity in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-7 Meadow, who averaged 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds as a junior while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc, has set up visits to Arizona State and Oregon, according to Eric Bossi of 247Sports. Bossi also reported that Meadow is also considering California, Washington and Xavier.

Meadow spent his first three college seasons at Boise State after attending West Ranch High School in Southern California. As a prep prospect, Meadow was rated the No. 38 overall player in California and the No. 53 power forward nationally by 247Sports. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington and Washington State, among others.

A key reserve on Boise State’s 2023-24 team that reached the NCAA Tournament, Meadow made 67 starts over his final two seasons with the Broncos. He is a career 36 percent shooter on three-pointers.

Boise State must replace all five starters—including Meadow—ahead of its move from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

Shooting guard RJ Keene II, forward Javan Buchanan, center Drew Fielder and Meadow all entered the transfer portal. Starting point guard Dylan Andrews and backup center Dominic Parolin are both out of eligibility.

Buchanan, who would need a waiver or rule change for another year of eligibility, reportedly took a visit to West Virginia. Buchanan averaged 12.6 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists last season.

The Broncos have already secured one commitment in the transfer portal: North Dakota State point guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas.

The 6-foot Wheeler-Thomas was a three-year starter for the Bison. He averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals last season as North Dakota won the Summit League regular-season and tournament titles. The Bison fell to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State has also reportedly been in contact with shooting guards Justin Ray (Monmouth) and Cayden Ward (Cal Poly).

The 6-foot-3 Ray made 21 starts for Monmouth as a sophomore, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 42 percent on three-pointers.

The 6-foot-5 Ward earned all-Big West honorable mention as a sophomore after putting up 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Broncos are also in play for Idaho forward Jackson Rasmussen, the 2025-26 Big Sky Freshman of the Year. The 6-foot-7 Rasmussen, a former prep star in the Treasure Valley for Meridian’s Owyhee High School, averaged 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists last year.