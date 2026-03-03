How many NCAA Tournament bids will the Mountain West receive?

Over the last seven NCAA Tournaments, the Mountain West has sent at least two teams to the dance with an average of 3.4 bids.

The MWC will almost certainly be under that average this season as conference leader Utah State (24-5, 14-4) is the only MWC team with a slam-dunk NCAA Tournament resume. The Aggies, who travel to UNLV (15-14, 10-8) on Tuesday before closing the regular season against visiting New Mexico (22-7, 13-5) on Saturday, hold a one-game lead over San Diego State (19-9, 13-5) and the Lobos.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest NCAA Tournament projection on Tuesday, and the bracket analyst awarded Utah State a No. 7 seed with a first-round rematch against UCLA. The Bruins defeated the Aggies in last year’s NCAA Tournament, 72-47.

Lunardi listed New Mexico among his last four teams inside the field 68 alongside Santa Clara, Ohio State and Indiana. Lunardi’s first four out were Auburn, San Diego State, VCU and Virginia Tech.

The Big Ten and SEC received 10 bids apiece in Lunardi’s latest projection, followed by the ACC (eight), Big 12 (eight), Big East (three), WCC (three) and MWC (two).

Three MWC teams could enter the bubble conversation with a strong showing down the stretch: Boise State (18-11, 10-8), Grand Canyon (18-11, 11-7) and Nevada (19-10, 11-7).

The Broncos lead the bunch in KenPom (No. 60 Boise State, No. 62 GCU, No. 70 Nevada) and NET Ranking (No. 59 Boise State, No. 67 Nevada, No. 75 GCU) but are one game back in the conference standings.

Boise State split its regular-season series with Nevada and is 0-2 against the Lopes with two blowout losses.

Heading into Tuesday’s massive home showdown with San Diego State, the Broncos have won three straight games.

“Trusting the process and showing up the next day regardless of the results is something that you’ve got to teach guys.” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “That’s what I always talk about, we’ve got to respond, we’ve got to respond. Whether we lose, whether we win, whether it’s a devastating loss, a blowout win … all the different things you can experience. To be able to show up that next day and trust the process and get better and be committed to that, and keep finding ways to get better for your teammates (is important).”

After facing San Diego State, the Broncos will close the regular season at Colorado State (19-10, 10-8). The Rams have won seven straight games but lag behind other MWC teams in NET Ranking (No. 88) and KenPom (No. 87).