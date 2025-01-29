How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Nevada men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Boise State men’s basketball team received a much-needed week off after falling to Colorado State, 75-72, in a Mountain West Conference road game on Jan. 22.
The Broncos (13-7, 5-4), who sit 3.5 games behind league-leading New Mexico (17-4, 9-1) in the MWC standings, are just 2-4 overall in their last six games. With a NET Ranking of No. 52, Boise State has work to do to reach a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament.
Boise State can get back on track this week with a pair of home matchups against Nevada (11-9, 3-6) and Fresno State (5-16, 1-9). Tipoff for Wednesday’s game with the Wolf Pack is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Mountain time start at ExtraMile Arena.
“It was terrific,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said of the time off. “We got a lot of stuff done. … That was a tough little stretch with a lot of games in a lot of days with three of the four on the road, some big emotional ups and downs. So it was great to have a few moments to catch our breath, gather ourselves and work on some of the things we want to work on.”
In search of more consistency, Rice has continued to tinker with the Broncos’ rotations.
Boise State has used seven different starting lineups over the last 13 games. In January, the rotation has expanded to 11 players.
“I’m still evaluating everything day to day to day,” Rice said. “There’s not clarity, but maybe there is clarity in a whole ’nother way that I’ll maybe explain later. But we’re working hard at it. It’s interesting.
“Part of this is just the changing era, and you’ve got to keep adjusting to that. And part of the adjustment of the changing era is rosters that are going to (change).”
Just like Rice, Nevada head coach Steve Alford is also trying to put the pieces together.
The Wolf Pack are led by junior forward Nick Davidson (15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists) and senior guard Kobe Sanders (14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists).
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with Nevada.
Boise State vs. Nevada TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: Boise State hosts Nevada for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Jan. 29
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Nevada live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 71 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 76, Nevada 64