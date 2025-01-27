NET Rankings update: Boise State within striking distance of NCAA Tournament at-large bid
Despite dropping three of its last four games in Mountain West Conference play, the Boise State men’s basketball team remains within striking distance of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid in the NET Rankings.
The Broncos (13-7, 5-4) enter the week at No. 52 in the NET but are just 2-6 overall against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents.
Boise State is about to enter a favorable four-game stretch of its schedule, beginning with Wednesday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time home matchup with Nevada (11-9, 3-6). The Broncos also have upcoming home games against Fresno State (5-15, 1-8) and San Jose State (10-11, 3-6) with a road trip to UNLV (11-9, 5-4) mixed in.
Utah State (18-2, 8-1) continues to pace the MWC in the NET Rankings at No. 31, followed by No. 42 San Diego State (13-5, 6-3) and Boise State. MWC-leading New Mexico (17-1, 9-1) is up to No. 56. No other MWC teams are inside the top 75 of the NET.
Boise State boasts two strong non-conference wins over Saint Mary’s (No. 23 in NET) and Clemson (No. 30) but is 0-4 against the top four teams in the MWC: New Mexico, Utah State, Colorado State (13-7, 7-2) and San Diego State.
Utah State, meanwhile, holds a 7-2 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 31
Record: 18-2, 8-1 Q1: 3-0 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 8-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 42
Record: 13-5, 6-3 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 5-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 52
Record: 13-7, 5-4 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 6-1
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 56
Record: 17-4, 9-1 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 6-1
Nevada
NET Ranking: 76
Record: 11-9, 3-6 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 6-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 80
Record: 13-7, 7-2 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 6-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 104
Record: 11-9, 5-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 171
Record: 10-11, 3-6 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 4-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 182
Record: 10-10, 3-6 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 6-1
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 260
Record: 5-15, 1-8 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-1
Air Force
NET Ranking: 296
Record: 3-17, 0-9 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-4 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-5