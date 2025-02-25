KenPom rankings: Boise State makes progress on defense
During the first half of Mountain West Conference play, the Boise State men’s basketball team went through a stretch of poor defensive play.
The Broncos (19-8, 11-5) held a 5-4 MWC record through nine conference games, surrendering 79 points per game in the four losses and 60.4 points in the five victories. In the KenPom Rankings, Boise State checked in at No. 96 nationally in defensive rating.
One month later, the Broncos’ defensive rating is up to No. 59 ahead of a critical Wednesday home matchup with Utah State (22-4, 14-3). The Aggies, who defeated Boise State 81-79 at home in January, are 14th nationally in KenPom offensive rating.
The top four MWC teams are all bunched together in overall KenPom rating.
MWC-leading New Mexico (22-5, 14-2) tops the list at No. 37, followed by No. 42 Utah State, No. 43 San Diego State (18-7, 11-5) and No. 48 Boise State. The Aztecs host New Mexico at 9 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday night.
Colorado State (18-9, 12-4), which sits alone in third place in the MWC standings, is No. 64 in KenPom with the country’s 70th-rated offense and defense.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
New Mexico
Overall rating: 37
Overall record: 22-5
Net rating: +17.56
Offensive rating: 68
Defensive rating: 26
Strength of schedule: 75
Utah State
Overall rating: 42
Overall record: 24-4
Net rating: +17.00
Offensive rating: 14
Defensive rating: 114
Strength of schedule: 92
San Diego State
Overall rating: 43
Overall record: 18-7
Net rating: +16.75
Offensive rating: 119
Defensive rating: 10
Strength of schedule: 62
Boise State
Overall rating: 48
Overall record: 19-8
Net rating: +16.17
Offensive rating: 44
Defensive rating: 59
Strength of schedule: 78
Colorado State
Overall rating: 64
Overall record: 18-9
Net rating: +12.57
Offensive rating: 70
Defensive rating: 70
Strength of schedule: 85
Nevada
Overall rating: 76
Overall record: 15-12
Net rating: +10.90
Offensive rating: 72
Defensive rating: 91
Strength of schedule: 89
UNLV
Overall rating: 96
Overall record: 14-13
Net rating: +6.66
Offensive rating: 161
Defensive rating: 67
Strength of schedule: 80
San Jose State
Overall rating: 167
Overall record: 13-16
Net rating: -0.29
Offensive rating: 134
Defensive rating: 219
Strength of schedule: 88
Wyoming
Overall rating: 181
Overall record: 12-16
Net rating: -1.28
Offensive rating: 235
Defensive rating: 132
Strength of schedule: 91
Fresno State
Overall rating: 254
Overall record: 5-23
Net rating: -7.46
Offensive rating: 294
Defensive rating: 192
Strength of schedule: 73
Air Force
Overall rating: 307
Overall record: 4-23
Net rating: -12.17
Offensive rating: 308
Defensive rating: 273
Strength of schedule: 102