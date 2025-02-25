Boise State Broncos ON SI

KenPom rankings: Boise State makes progress on defense

Broncos enter Utah State matchup No. 48 nationally in KenPom, No. 59 defensively

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow.
Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
During the first half of Mountain West Conference play, the Boise State men’s basketball team went through a stretch of poor defensive play. 

The Broncos (19-8, 11-5) held a 5-4 MWC record through nine conference games, surrendering 79 points per game in the four losses and 60.4 points in the five victories. In the KenPom Rankings, Boise State checked in at No. 96 nationally in defensive rating. 

One month later, the Broncos’ defensive rating is up to No. 59 ahead of a critical Wednesday home matchup with Utah State (22-4, 14-3). The Aggies, who defeated Boise State 81-79 at home in January, are 14th nationally in KenPom offensive rating. 

The top four MWC teams are all bunched together in overall KenPom rating.

MWC-leading New Mexico (22-5, 14-2) tops the list at No. 37, followed by No. 42 Utah State, No. 43 San Diego State (18-7, 11-5) and No. 48 Boise State. The Aztecs host New Mexico at 9 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday night. 

Colorado State (18-9, 12-4), which sits alone in third place in the MWC standings, is No. 64 in KenPom with the country’s 70th-rated offense and defense. 

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

New Mexico

Overall rating: 37

Overall record: 22-5

Net rating: +17.56

Offensive rating: 68

Defensive rating: 26

Strength of schedule: 75

Utah State

Overall rating: 42

Overall record: 24-4

Net rating: +17.00

Offensive rating: 14

Defensive rating: 114

Strength of schedule: 92

San Diego State

Overall rating: 43

Overall record: 18-7

Net rating: +16.75

Offensive rating: 119

Defensive rating: 10

Strength of schedule: 62

Boise State

Overall rating: 48

Overall record: 19-8

Net rating: +16.17

Offensive rating: 44

Defensive rating: 59

Strength of schedule: 78

Colorado State

Overall rating: 64

Overall record: 18-9

Net rating: +12.57

Offensive rating: 70

Defensive rating: 70

Strength of schedule: 85

Nevada

Overall rating: 76

Overall record: 15-12

Net rating: +10.90

Offensive rating: 72

Defensive rating: 91

Strength of schedule: 89

UNLV

Overall rating: 96

Overall record: 14-13

Net rating: +6.66

Offensive rating: 161

Defensive rating: 67

Strength of schedule: 80

San Jose State

Overall rating: 167

Overall record: 13-16

Net rating: -0.29

Offensive rating: 134

Defensive rating: 219

Strength of schedule: 88

Wyoming

Overall rating: 181

Overall record: 12-16

Net rating: -1.28

Offensive rating: 235

Defensive rating: 132

Strength of schedule: 91

Fresno State

Overall rating: 254

Overall record: 5-23

Net rating: -7.46

Offensive rating: 294

Defensive rating: 192

Strength of schedule: 73

Air Force

Overall rating: 307

Overall record: 4-23

Net rating: -12.17

Offensive rating: 308

Defensive rating: 273

Strength of schedule: 102

