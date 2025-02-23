Clutch Broncos: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s hard-fought 70-69 victory over Nevada
The Boise State men’s basketball team kept its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive Saturday with a 70-69 Mountain West Conference road win at Nevada.
The Broncos (19-8, 11-5) improved to 4-5 on the road this season in a come-from-behind victory over the Wolf Pack (15-12, 7-9).
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s thriller at Lawlor Events Center.
1. New day, new stars for Boise State
In Wednesday’s victory over MWC-leading New Mexico, Tyson Degenhart led the way with a career-high 32 points while Pearson Carmichael added 21 points in his first college start.
Against Nevada, Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow stepped up to carry the Broncos across the finish line. Meadow poured in a career-high 24 points while Buchanan tallied 17 points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench.
The duo teamed up to ice the game as Buchanan picked Kobe Sanders’ pocket and tipped the ball to Alvaro Cardenas, who found Meadow for a run-out dunk that made it 69-66 game with 8.5 seconds remaining.
Nevada’s Tyler Rolison connected on an uncontested buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the final margin.
Sanders did all he could for the Wolf Pack with a season-high 30 points, including a highlight one-handed slam. But Buchanan made the play of the game on Sanders with his quick hands, and Meadow finished it off at the other end.
As for Wednesday’s stars, Degenhart was his usual self against Nevada with 14 points. Carmichael played just 12 minutes and finished 1 of 4 from the field with two points.
2. Broncos rally back from flat start
Boise State did not get off to a fast start in Reno.
With 10 minutes remaining in the opening half, the Broncos trailed 19-9 while shooting 4 of 13 overall (0 for 6 from 3-point range) with four turnovers. Nevada was more aggressive at both ends of the court and successfully sped up the tempo.
The Broncos turned it around over the final 10 minutes, seizing the lead at 29-26 on a Buchanan triple that capped an 11-0 run. Cardenas, Degenhart and Meadow also hit 3s during Boise State’s comeback.
Behind 13 points from Meadow, the Broncos held a 34-32 advantage at the break and led by as many as eight points in the second half. Nevada went back in front at 66-65 on a Sanders jumper with 59 seconds remaining, but Cardenas and Meadow scored the next two buckets to put it away.
3. Bubble watch
The Broncos entered the day among the first four out in the latest NCAA Tournament projection from CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm.
Boise State is still on the wrong side of the bubble, but the Broncos can elevate their resume Wednesday night against Utah State. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
The Aggies (23-4, 13-3), who edged Boise State 81-79 earlier this season, sit in second place in the MWC standings behind New Mexico (22-5, 14-2).