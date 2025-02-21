2025 NFL mock drafts: Ashton Jeanty intrigued by Dallas Cowboys
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys for months.
Jeanty attended Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, before starring for the Broncos. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
The Cowboys are in desperate need of a running back after ranking 27th in the NFL last season at 100.3 rushing yards per game.
Jeanty recently sat down for an interview with Jon Gruden of Barstool Sports. When the former head coach asked Jeanty which NFL city he’d most like to live in, Jeanty didn’t hesitate.
“I was just there a few years ago playing high school football,” Jeanty said. “The Ford Center (Cowboys headquarters), up there in Frisco, Texas. To be back in Dallas, practicing in that facility, playing in that facility again, I think that would be amazing.”
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jon Machota, The Athletic: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “There are plenty of holes that need to be filled, but running back tops the list. The Cowboys could land a good one in the second or third round, but Jeanty gives them the best back in the draft and a player capable of making a significant impact on an offense that needs playmakers. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer is expected to put more of an emphasis on the run game. Adding Jeanty could bring the type of impact Ezekiel Elliott had in 2016.”
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: No. 21 to Pittsburgh Steelers
Rationale: “The Steelers spent the past two drafts beefing up their offensive line. Now they land a top-five player in the class to run behind it.”
Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “Las Vegas boasts an offensive line capable of supporting a powerful, diverse run game thanks to Kolton Miller, Andre James, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and youngster DJ Glaze. Zamir White and Sincere McCormick are the top running back names under contract for this team, however. Ashton Jeanty changes the entire outlook of the unit.”
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.”
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Yup. Same as every other mock. You already know all the reasons why.”