KenPom rankings: Boise State shoots up after Utah State victory
Coming off an 82-65 dismantling of Utah State, the Boise State men’s basketball team is up to No. 44 in the latest KenPom rankings.
The Broncos (20-8, 12-5 Mountain West) rank 42nd nationally in offensive rating and are 56th on defense.
New Mexico (22-6, 14-3) sits atop the MWC standings and leads the conference in KenPom at No. 40. The Lobos have dropped two straight games entering Saturday’s noon Mountain time home matchup with Air Force (4-24, 1-16).
San Diego State (19-7, 12-5) is the next MWC team in KenPom at No. 43, followed by Boise State, No. 50 Utah State (24-5, 14-4), No. 62 Colorado State (19-9, 13-4) and No. 72 Nevada (16-12, 8-9).
The Aztecs lead the conference in defensive rating (10th nationally) while Utah State has the best offense (15th nationally).
Boise State is the only MWC team with offensive and defensive ratings inside the top 60.
The Broncos, who have won seven of their last eight games, are back in action at 5 p.m. Saturday at Fresno State (5-23, 1-16).
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
New Mexico
Overall rating: 40
Overall record: 22-6
Net rating: +17.34
Offensive rating: 73
Defensive rating: 24
Strength of schedule: 74
San Diego State
Overall rating: 43
Overall record: 19-7
Net rating: +17.08
Offensive rating: 117
Defensive rating: 10
Strength of schedule: 61
Boise State
Overall rating: 44
Overall record: 20-8
Net rating: +16.95
Offensive rating: 42
Defensive rating: 56
Strength of schedule: 80
Utah State
Overall rating: 50
Overall record: 24-5
Net rating: +16.20
Offensive rating: 15
Defensive rating: 127
Strength of schedule: 84
Colorado State
Overall rating: 62
Overall record: 19-9
Net rating: +13.05
Offensive rating: 68
Defensive rating: 66
Strength of schedule: 90
Nevada
Overall rating: 72
Overall record: 16-12
Net rating: +11.45
Offensive rating: 66
Defensive rating: 89
Strength of schedule: 94
UNLV
Overall rating: 96
Overall record: 15-13
Net rating: +6.89
Offensive rating: 159
Defensive rating: 65
Strength of schedule: 82
San Jose State
Overall rating: 168
Overall record: 13-17
Net rating: -0.59
Offensive rating: 141
Defensive rating: 220
Strength of schedule: 92
Wyoming
Overall rating: 187
Overall record: 12-17
Net rating: -1.80
Offensive rating: 231
Defensive rating: 144
Strength of schedule: 83
Fresno State
Overall rating: 254
Overall record: 5-23
Net rating: -7.52
Offensive rating: 292
Defensive rating: 196
Strength of schedule: 77
Air Force
Overall rating: 309
Overall record: 4-24
Net rating: -12.41
Offensive rating: 310
Defensive rating: 273
Strength of schedule: 100