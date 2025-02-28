KenPom rankings: Boise State shoots up after Utah State victory

Boise State Broncos ON SI

Coming off an 82-65 dismantling of Utah State, the Boise State men’s basketball team is up to No. 44 in the latest KenPom rankings.

The Broncos (20-8, 12-5 Mountain West) rank 42nd nationally in offensive rating and are 56th on defense. 

New Mexico (22-6, 14-3) sits atop the MWC standings and leads the conference in KenPom at No. 40. The Lobos have dropped two straight games entering Saturday’s noon Mountain time home matchup with Air Force (4-24, 1-16). 

San Diego State (19-7, 12-5) is the next MWC team in KenPom at No. 43, followed by Boise State, No. 50 Utah State (24-5, 14-4), No. 62 Colorado State (19-9, 13-4) and No. 72 Nevada (16-12, 8-9). 

The Aztecs lead the conference in defensive rating (10th nationally) while Utah State has the best offense (15th nationally). 

Boise State is the only MWC team with offensive and defensive ratings inside the top 60. 

The Broncos, who have won seven of their last eight games, are back in action at 5 p.m. Saturday at Fresno State (5-23, 1-16). 

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

New Mexico

Overall rating: 40

Overall record: 22-6

Net rating: +17.34

Offensive rating: 73

Defensive rating: 24

Strength of schedule: 74

San Diego State

Overall rating: 43

Overall record: 19-7

Net rating: +17.08

Offensive rating: 117

Defensive rating: 10

Strength of schedule: 61

Boise State

Overall rating: 44

Overall record: 20-8

Net rating: +16.95

Offensive rating: 42

Defensive rating: 56

Strength of schedule: 80

Utah State

Overall rating: 50

Overall record: 24-5

Net rating: +16.20

Offensive rating: 15

Defensive rating: 127

Strength of schedule: 84

Colorado State

Overall rating: 62

Overall record: 19-9

Net rating: +13.05

Offensive rating: 68

Defensive rating: 66

Strength of schedule: 90

Nevada

Overall rating: 72

Overall record: 16-12

Net rating: +11.45

Offensive rating: 66

Defensive rating: 89

Strength of schedule: 94

UNLV

Overall rating: 96

Overall record: 15-13

Net rating: +6.89

Offensive rating: 159

Defensive rating: 65

Strength of schedule: 82

San Jose State

Overall rating: 168

Overall record: 13-17

Net rating: -0.59

Offensive rating: 141

Defensive rating: 220

Strength of schedule: 92

Wyoming

Overall rating: 187

Overall record: 12-17

Net rating: -1.80

Offensive rating: 231

Defensive rating: 144

Strength of schedule: 83

Fresno State

Overall rating: 254

Overall record: 5-23

Net rating: -7.52

Offensive rating: 292

Defensive rating: 196

Strength of schedule: 77

Air Force

Overall rating: 309

Overall record: 4-24

Net rating: -12.41

Offensive rating: 310

Defensive rating: 273

Strength of schedule: 100

