NET Rankings update: Boise State among four Mountain West teams inside top 50
The San Diego State men’s basketball team improved its NCAA Tournament at-large chances Tuesday night with a 73-65 Mountain West Conference victory over New Mexico.
Boise State will get the chance to do the same Wednesday against Utah State. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.
Back in January, the MWC co-leading Aggies (22-4, 14-3) roared back to defeat Boise State (19-8, 11-5) in Logan. A late Ian Martinez four-point play lifted Utah State to a dramatic 81-79 victory.
The Aggies are the top MWC team in the latest NCAA NET Rankings at No. 33, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (22-6, 14-3), No. 47 Boise State, No. 49 San Diego State (19-7, 12-5) and No. 61 Colorado State (19-9, 13-4). The Rams remained in third place in the MWC standings Tuesday with a 77-55 road win at Air Force (4-24, 1-16).
Prior to Tuesday’s action, Joe Lunardi of ESPN had three MWC teams in his NCAA Tournament field of 68: New Mexico (eight seed), Utah State (nine seed) and San Diego State (10 seed). The Aztecs were among Lunardi’s last four byes.
The Broncos, who have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons, were Lunardi’s fifth team out.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 33
Record: 24-4, 14-3 Q1: 3-1 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 42
Record: 22-6, 14-3 Q1: 4-3 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 9-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 47
Record: 19-8, 11-5 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 8-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 49
Record: 19-7, 12-5 Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 62
Record: 19-9, 13-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 10-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 71
Record: 16-12, 8-9 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 102
Record: 15-13, 9-8 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 179
Record: 13-17, 6-12 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 192
Record: 12-17, 5-13 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-1
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 278
Record: 5-23, 1-16 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-3
Air Force
NET Ranking: 317
Record: 4-24, 1-16 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 3-5
