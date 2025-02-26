Boise State Broncos ON SI

NET Rankings update: Boise State among four Mountain West teams inside top 50

No. 47 Broncos take on No. 33 Utah State Wednesday night

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward O'Mar Stanley.
Boise State Broncos forward O'Mar Stanley. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego State men’s basketball team improved its NCAA Tournament at-large chances Tuesday night with a 73-65 Mountain West Conference victory over New Mexico. 

Boise State will get the chance to do the same Wednesday against Utah State. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena. 

Back in January, the MWC co-leading Aggies (22-4, 14-3) roared back to defeat Boise State (19-8, 11-5) in Logan. A late Ian Martinez four-point play lifted Utah State to a dramatic 81-79 victory. 

The Aggies are the top MWC team in the latest NCAA NET Rankings at No. 33, followed by No. 42 New Mexico (22-6, 14-3), No. 47 Boise State, No. 49 San Diego State (19-7, 12-5) and No. 61 Colorado State (19-9, 13-4). The Rams remained in third place in the MWC standings Tuesday with a 77-55 road win at Air Force (4-24, 1-16). 

Prior to Tuesday’s action, Joe Lunardi of ESPN had three MWC teams in his NCAA Tournament field of 68: New Mexico (eight seed), Utah State (nine seed) and San Diego State (10 seed). The Aztecs were among Lunardi’s last four byes. 

The Broncos, who have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons, were Lunardi’s fifth team out. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 33

Record: 24-4, 14-3   Q1: 3-1 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 42

Record: 22-6, 14-3   Q1: 4-3 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 9-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 47

Record: 19-8, 11-5   Q1: 3-5 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 8-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 49

Record: 19-7, 12-5   Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 62

Record: 19-9, 13-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 10-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 71

Record: 16-12, 8-9    Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 102

Record: 15-13, 9-8    Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 179

Record: 13-17, 6-12    Q1: 0-6 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 192

Record: 12-17, 5-13    Q1: 0-8 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-1

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 278

Record: 5-23, 1-16   Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-3

Air Force

NET Ranking: 317

Record: 4-24, 1-16   Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 3-5

