Mountain West Tournament bracket: Dates and times for every game in Las Vegas
The bracket is set for the 2025 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, better known as the MWC Tournament.
New Mexico (25-6, 17-3), the MWC regular-season champion, is the top overall seed for the four-day event. The MWC Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Colorado State (22-9, 16-4) is the No. 2 seed while Utah State (25-6, 15-5) clinched the No. 3 seed Saturday afternoon with an 87-47 rout of Air Force (4-27, 1-19). San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) cruised to an 80-61 win over Nevada (16-15, 8-12) Saturday night to nab the No. 4 seed. Boise State (22-9, 14-6) is seeded fifth.
The top five seeds receive a first-round bye. Boise State and San Diego State are locked into a 3:30 p.m. Mountain time Thursday quarterfinal. New Mexico, Colorado State and Utah State will each take on a first-round winner.
As of Sunday morning, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm had four MWC teams in his NCAA Tournament field of 68.
New Mexico and Utah State both received nine seeds while San Diego State and Boise State were among the last four teams in. Colorado State did not crack Palm’s next four out.
The loser of Thursday’s Boise State/San Diego State quarterfinal will likely be out of NCAA Tournament contention. The Aztecs are 2-0 against the Broncos this season.
New Mexico is the reigning MWC Tournament champion. The Lobos won four games in four days last year to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, joining Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State and Utah State.
The six NCAA Tournament bids were a record for the MWC.
Here is the full MWC Tournament schedule:
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
Wednesday, March 12
First round
San Jose State vs. Wyoming, noon (Mountain West Network)
Nevada vs. Fresno State, 2:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
UNLV vs. Air Force, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
Thursday, March 13
Quarterfinals
New Mexico vs. San Jose State/Wyoming winner, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
San Diego State vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Colorado State vs. Nevada/Fresno State winner, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Utah State vs. UNLV/Air Force winner, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, March 14
Semifinals
First quarterfinal winner vs. Second quarterfinal winner, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Third quarterfinal winner vs. Fourth quarterfinal winner, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, March 15
Championship
First semifinal winner vs. Second semifinal winner, 4 p.m. (CBS)