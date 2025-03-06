2025 NFL mock drafts: Ashton Jeanty rated as No. 3 overall prospect by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah released the latest edition of his 2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings on Thursday, and Ashton Jeanty remained at No. 3 on Jeremiah’s list.
Jeremiah has Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 1 on his big board, followed by Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Jeanty, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards — the second-most in FBS history — with 29 touchdowns last season as Boise State went 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The Broncos fell to Carter and Warren’s Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl.
Hunter finished just above Jeanty in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeremiah called Jeanty “a fun player to study” in his NFL.com writeup.
“He is a short, compact runner with incredible strength, balance and burst,” Jeremiah said. “He displays outstanding vision, tempo and feel.
“On inside runs, the Boise State product has a unique ability to absorb and bounce off tacklers. He has quick feet and never stops driving on contact, leading to some miraculous escapes and home runs. He is rarely — if ever — tackled when presented with one-on-one situations at the second level, exhibiting the capacity to run through defenders, make them miss or just burst by them.”
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Jordan Reid, ESPN: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “What sets Jeanty apart is his contact balance, as he finished with more yards after contact (1,733) than any other FBS back. Drafting a running back this high will prompt debate, but the Raiders desperately need help in that department after finishing 2024 last in rushing yards per game (79.8) and yards per rush (3.6).”
2. Charles Davis, NFL.com: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “The Cowboys selected Ezekiel Elliott in the top half of Round 1 in 2016, and he was an immediate force. History repeats itself here.”
3. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.”
4. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: No. 20 to Denver Broncos
Rationale: “The Broncos can block, but they lacked the running back room in 2024 to fully take advantage of the designs and lanes created. Enter Jeanty, who doesn’t really need a lane but more of a sliver to create explosive plays.”
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Ashton Jeanty: ‘If you have a special X-factor player at the RB position, it can really enhance your offense’
- Report: Mountain West approaches Pac-12, departing schools about mediation over exit fees, poaching penalties
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.