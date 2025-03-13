Mountain West Tournament: Day 1 roundup, updated bracket
The 2025 Mountain West Tournament began Wednesday in Las Vegas.
All three of the higher-seeded men’s basketball teams secured first-round victories at Thomas & Mack Center.
Sixth-seeded UNLV trailed for most of the first 30 minutes against No. 11 Air Force before pulling away late for a 68-59 victory. The Falcons scored the game’s first seven points and led 25-21 at halftime.
Jalen Hill put up 18 points and 10 rebounds — his first double-double of the season — to pace the Rebels (18-14, 11-9). The senior forward also had seven assists and two steals.
Air Force (4-28, 1-19) senior guard Ethan Taylor tallied 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals to close his prolific four-year college career.
In the MWC Tournament opener, eighth-seeded San Jose State led wire-to-wire in a 66-61 victory over No. 9 Wyoming.
Donavan Yap led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Spartans (15-18, 7-13), who nearly squandered a 22-point lead. Sadaidriene Hall (16 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Josh Uduje (15 points, eight rebounds, two steals) also had big games for San Jose State.
Jordan Nesbitt paced the Cowboys (12-20, 5-15) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Seventh-seeded Nevada routed No. 10 Fresno State, 86-71, in the other first-round game.
Kobe Sanders nearly recorded a triple-double for the Wolf Pack (17-15, 8-12) with 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Elijah Price had a double-double for the Bulldogs (6-26, 2-18), tallying 17 points and 11 boards.
No. 1 New Mexico (25-6, 17-3), No. 2 Colorado State (22-9, 16-4), No. 3 Utah State (25-6, 15-5), No. 4 San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) and No. 5 Boise State (22-9, 14-6) all received first-round byes and will be in action Thursday.
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for the 2025 MWC Tournament.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
Wednesday, March 12
First round
San Jose State 66, Wyoming 61
Nevada 86, Fresno State 71
UNLV 68, Air Force 59
Thursday, March 13
Quarterfinals
New Mexico vs. San Jose State, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
San Diego State vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Colorado State vs. Nevada, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Utah State vs. UNLV, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, March 14
Semifinals
New Mexico/San Jose State winner vs. Boise State/San Diego State winner, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Colorado State/Nevada winner vs. Utah State/UNLV winner, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, March 15
Championship
First semifinal winner vs. Second semifinal winner, 4 p.m. (CBS)