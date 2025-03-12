Mountain West Tournament preview: New Mexico looks to secure another trophy at ‘Pit West’
The New Mexico men’s basketball team entered last year’s Mountain West Tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 10-8 conference record.
As Lobos fans took over Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center, New Mexico won four games in four days to capture their first MWC Tournament title since 2014.
New Mexico (25-6, 17-3) kept the positive momentum going this season en route to its first MWC regular-season title in 12 years. Dating back to last March, the Lobos have won 21 of their last 24 games against MWC opponents.
“Obviously a great moment last year in Vegas, but then to follow it up and do something special in (The Pit) was absolutely terrific,” Lobos head coach Richard Pitino said after last Friday’s home victory over UNLV that clinched the outright regular-season title. New Mexico is the top seed at this year’s MWC Tournament, which runs Wednesday through Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center.
“It’s going to be a phenomenal tournament. I’ve said from Day 1 that (the MWC) is an amazing basketball conference. I experienced Pit West last year, that was about as good as it gets. So hopefully our fans will get out there.”
The MWC Tournament begins at noon Mountain time Wednesday with a first-round matchup between San Jose State (14-18, 7-13) and Wyoming (12-19, 5-15).
The MWC’s top five seeds — No. 1 New Mexico, No. 2 Colorado State (22-9, 16-4), No. 3 Utah State (25-6, 15-5), No. 4 San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) and No. 5 Boise State (22-9, 14-6) — are all off until Thursday.
With Selection Sunday looming, New Mexico is considered safely in the NCAA Tournament field of 68 while the other four teams are on the bubble.
“I think it’ll be one of the most-watched (conference) tournaments in America,” Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun said. “Our league is very, very close to getting four bids; it could only get two. We’re like every league in America right now fighting for NCAA Tournament bids.”
Pitino expects plenty of fireworks between the MWC’s heavyweights in Las Vegas.
“It’s going to be anybody’s tournament. It’s going to be phenomenal,” he said.
Here is the full MWC Tournament schedule:
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
Wednesday, March 12
First round
San Jose State vs. Wyoming, noon (Mountain West Network)
Nevada vs. Fresno State, 2:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
UNLV vs. Air Force, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
Thursday, March 13
Quarterfinals
New Mexico vs. San Jose State/Wyoming winner, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
San Diego State vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Colorado State vs. Nevada/Fresno State winner, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Utah State vs. UNLV/Air Force winner, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, March 14
Semifinals
First quarterfinal winner vs. Second quarterfinal winner, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Third quarterfinal winner vs. Fourth quarterfinal winner, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, March 15
Championship
First semifinal winner vs. Second semifinal winner, 4 p.m. (CBS)