KenPom rankings: Boise State inside top 50 entering Mountain West Tournament

Broncos are No. 49 in KenPom, third among MWC teams 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Pearson Carmichael.
Boise State Broncos forward Pearson Carmichael. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Boise State men’s basketball team sits at No. 49 in the KenPom rankings heading into the Mountain West Tournament

The Broncos (22-9, 14-6), who fell at home to Colorado State (22-9, 16-4) in their regular-season finale, rank 45th nationally in offensive rating and 63rd on defense. 

Boise State, the No. 5 seed for the MWC Tournament, plays fourth-seeded San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday in the quarterfinals. The loser will likely be eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention

MWC regular-season champion New Mexico (25-6, 17-3) is the top-ranked team in KenPom at No. 41. The Lobos have the nation’s 20th-best defense while ranking 72nd on offense, according to KenPom.

San Diego State is next in KenPom at No. 43, followed by Boise State, No. 50 Colorado State and No. 53 Utah State (25-6, 15-5). 

The MWC’s top five KenPom teams all received a first-round bye for the MWC Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. New Mexico is the defending MWC Tournament champion. 

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

New Mexico

Overall rating: 41

Overall record: 25-6

Net rating: +17.56

Offensive rating: 72

Defensive rating: 20

Strength of schedule: 80

San Diego State

Overall rating: 43

Overall record: 21-8

Net rating: +16.85

Offensive rating: 105

Defensive rating: 12

Strength of schedule: 64

Boise State

Overall rating: 49

Overall record: 22-9

Net rating: +15.92

Offensive rating: 45

Defensive rating: 63

Strength of schedule: 88

Colorado State

Overall rating: 50

Overall record: 22-9

Net rating: +15.79

Offensive rating: 49

Defensive rating: 62

Strength of schedule: 89

Utah State

Overall rating: 53

Overall record: 25-6

Net rating: +15.16

Offensive rating: 16

Defensive rating: 144

Strength of schedule: 90

Nevada

Overall rating: 79

Overall record: 16-15

Net rating: +10.03

Offensive rating: 76

Defensive rating: 92

Strength of schedule: 84

UNLV

Overall rating: 90

Overall record: 17-14

Net rating: +8.28

Offensive rating: 147

Defensive rating: 60

Strength of schedule: 78

San Jose State

Overall rating: 169

Overall record: 14-18

Net rating: -0.43

Offensive rating: 145

Defensive rating: 215

Strength of schedule: 94

Wyoming

Overall rating: 186

Overall record: 12-19

Net rating: -1.81

Offensive rating: 222

Defensive rating: 150

Strength of schedule: 87

Fresno State

Overall rating: 252

Overall record: 6-25

Net rating: -7.52

Offensive rating: 296

Defensive rating: 198

Strength of schedule: 81

Air Force

Overall rating: 310

Overall record: 4-27

Net rating: -12.92

Offensive rating: 314

Defensive rating: 277

Strength of schedule: 91

