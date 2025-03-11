KenPom rankings: Boise State inside top 50 entering Mountain West Tournament
The Boise State men’s basketball team sits at No. 49 in the KenPom rankings heading into the Mountain West Tournament.
The Broncos (22-9, 14-6), who fell at home to Colorado State (22-9, 16-4) in their regular-season finale, rank 45th nationally in offensive rating and 63rd on defense.
Boise State, the No. 5 seed for the MWC Tournament, plays fourth-seeded San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday in the quarterfinals. The loser will likely be eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention.
MWC regular-season champion New Mexico (25-6, 17-3) is the top-ranked team in KenPom at No. 41. The Lobos have the nation’s 20th-best defense while ranking 72nd on offense, according to KenPom.
San Diego State is next in KenPom at No. 43, followed by Boise State, No. 50 Colorado State and No. 53 Utah State (25-6, 15-5).
The MWC’s top five KenPom teams all received a first-round bye for the MWC Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. New Mexico is the defending MWC Tournament champion.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
New Mexico
Overall rating: 41
Overall record: 25-6
Net rating: +17.56
Offensive rating: 72
Defensive rating: 20
Strength of schedule: 80
San Diego State
Overall rating: 43
Overall record: 21-8
Net rating: +16.85
Offensive rating: 105
Defensive rating: 12
Strength of schedule: 64
Boise State
Overall rating: 49
Overall record: 22-9
Net rating: +15.92
Offensive rating: 45
Defensive rating: 63
Strength of schedule: 88
Colorado State
Overall rating: 50
Overall record: 22-9
Net rating: +15.79
Offensive rating: 49
Defensive rating: 62
Strength of schedule: 89
Utah State
Overall rating: 53
Overall record: 25-6
Net rating: +15.16
Offensive rating: 16
Defensive rating: 144
Strength of schedule: 90
Nevada
Overall rating: 79
Overall record: 16-15
Net rating: +10.03
Offensive rating: 76
Defensive rating: 92
Strength of schedule: 84
UNLV
Overall rating: 90
Overall record: 17-14
Net rating: +8.28
Offensive rating: 147
Defensive rating: 60
Strength of schedule: 78
San Jose State
Overall rating: 169
Overall record: 14-18
Net rating: -0.43
Offensive rating: 145
Defensive rating: 215
Strength of schedule: 94
Wyoming
Overall rating: 186
Overall record: 12-19
Net rating: -1.81
Offensive rating: 222
Defensive rating: 150
Strength of schedule: 87
Fresno State
Overall rating: 252
Overall record: 6-25
Net rating: -7.52
Offensive rating: 296
Defensive rating: 198
Strength of schedule: 81
Air Force
Overall rating: 310
Overall record: 4-27
Net rating: -12.92
Offensive rating: 314
Defensive rating: 277
Strength of schedule: 91