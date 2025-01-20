Boise State Broncos ON SI

NET Rankings update: Boise State falls to No. 48 following New Mexico loss

Broncos’ NCAA Tournament hopes slipping away 

Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice.
Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Boise State men’s basketball team continues to struggle with consistency. 

Three days after a dominant 96-55 Mountain West Conference home victory over Wyoming, the Broncos struggled in all phases during an 84-65 loss at New Mexico. 

Boise State (13-6, 5-3) sits alone in fifth place in the MWC standings entering Wednesday’s road game at Colorado State (11-7, 5-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time in Fort Collins. 

“There’s no time to lick your wounds,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “Our next game is on the road at Colorado State. Another good team, another hard place to play. So we have to turn it around in a hurry. …  But these guys, I have a lot of faith in the way they respond. These guys do an amazing job.”

Boise State dipped to No. 48 in the NCAA NET Rankings after the New Mexico game. The Broncos are just 2-5 overall against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents this season, putting them on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. 

Utah State (16-2, 6-1) is the highest-ranked MWC team in the NET at No. 41, followed by No. 45 San Diego State (11-5, 4-3), Boise State and No. 59 New Mexico (15-4, 7-1). 

The Broncos are 0-3 against the MWC’s top NET teams. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 41

Record: 16-2, 6-1   Q1: 3-0 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 7-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 45

Record: 11-5, 4-3   Q1: 3-3 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 4-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 48

Record: 13-6, 5-3   Q1: 1-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 6-1

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 59

Record: 15-4, 7-1   Q1: 1-1 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 5-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 67

Record: 11-7, 3-4    Q1: 0-2 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 6-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 81

Record: 11-7, 5-2   Q1: 1-2 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 5-1

UNLV

NET Ranking: 96

Record: 11-7, 5-2    Q1: 1-4 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-0

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 179

Record: 9-11, 2-6    Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 4-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 190

Record: 9-9, 2-5    Q1: 0-4 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 6-1

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 263

Record: 5-13, 1-6   Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 5-1

Air Force

NET Ranking: 296

Record: 3-15, 0-7   Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 2-6

