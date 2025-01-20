NET Rankings update: Boise State falls to No. 48 following New Mexico loss
The Boise State men’s basketball team continues to struggle with consistency.
Three days after a dominant 96-55 Mountain West Conference home victory over Wyoming, the Broncos struggled in all phases during an 84-65 loss at New Mexico.
Boise State (13-6, 5-3) sits alone in fifth place in the MWC standings entering Wednesday’s road game at Colorado State (11-7, 5-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time in Fort Collins.
“There’s no time to lick your wounds,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “Our next game is on the road at Colorado State. Another good team, another hard place to play. So we have to turn it around in a hurry. … But these guys, I have a lot of faith in the way they respond. These guys do an amazing job.”
Boise State dipped to No. 48 in the NCAA NET Rankings after the New Mexico game. The Broncos are just 2-5 overall against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents this season, putting them on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Utah State (16-2, 6-1) is the highest-ranked MWC team in the NET at No. 41, followed by No. 45 San Diego State (11-5, 4-3), Boise State and No. 59 New Mexico (15-4, 7-1).
The Broncos are 0-3 against the MWC’s top NET teams.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 41
Record: 16-2, 6-1 Q1: 3-0 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 7-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 45
Record: 11-5, 4-3 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 4-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 48
Record: 13-6, 5-3 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 6-1
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 59
Record: 15-4, 7-1 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 5-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 67
Record: 11-7, 3-4 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 6-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 81
Record: 11-7, 5-2 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 5-1
UNLV
NET Ranking: 96
Record: 11-7, 5-2 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-0
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 179
Record: 9-11, 2-6 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 4-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 190
Record: 9-9, 2-5 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 6-1
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 263
Record: 5-13, 1-6 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 5-1
Air Force
NET Ranking: 296
Record: 3-15, 0-7 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 2-6