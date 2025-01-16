Boise State 2025 spring football position-by-position preview: Tight ends
Boise State soared to new heights during the 2024 football season.
The Broncos repeated as Mountain West Conference champions and were selected for the College Football Playoff.
Both accomplishments were program firsts for the Broncos, who finished 12-2 overall after falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Boise State’s roster will look a bit different next season as star players like running back Ashton Jeanty and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein move on to the NFL.
With spring ball just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a position-by-position look at head coach Spencer Danielson’s roster heading into next season.
We have covered the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and will now move on to the wide receivers.
Tight ends
Just like the running backs room, Boise State is loaded with talent at the tight end position.
It all starts with senior-to-be Matt Lauter, who had 47 catches for 619 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. Lauter shined during the Fiesta Bowl, catching four passes for 96 yards — matching a career-best — with a touchdown in the College Football Playoff loss to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lauter is a versatile tight end who excels as a blocker and pass catcher. He was a first-team all-Mountain West selection last year.
“He has the ability to have an impact in the run game and the pass game, and he takes pride in doing the dirty work,” Boise State tight ends coach Nate Potter said of Lauter during the 2024 season. Potter was promoted to offensive coordinator earlier this month and will continue coaching tight ends.
“He knows how impactful that is for the team. So I think that’s something that a lot of guys feed off of.”
The Broncos, who carried eight tight ends on last year’s roster, also return No. 2 tight end Matt Wagner. During his redshirt freshman campaign, Wagner tallied 10 catches for 108 yards. He had two catches for a season-high 24 yards against Penn State.
“Matt Wagner is going to be a superstar here,” outgoing offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said during a recent radio interview on KTIK. “Just look at how (Lauter and Wagner) block. They catch, they play on special teams.”
Austin Terry and Luke Voorhees also saw the field for the Broncos last year.
Boise State has a promising incoming tight end in freshman Carter Kuchenbuch from Washington’s Okanogan High School. Kuchenbuch is rated the No. 11 overall player in the state for the class of 2025.