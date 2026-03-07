Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Colorado State

The Boise State men’s basketball team has won four consecutive games entering Saturday’s Mountain West finale at Colorado State.

The Rams are even hotter with victories in their last eight games, the longest MWC regular-season streak in program history.

Tipoff between the surging Broncos (19-11, 11-8) and Rams (20-10, 11-8) is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time at Moby Arena.

Colorado State is a slim 1.5-point favorite in Saturday’s matchup. The Rams are -126 on the moneyline with Boise State is +105.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

The teams last met on Jan. 16 with Boise State earning a 79-73 home victory to snap a four-game skid. The Broncos started 1-5 in MWC play while the Rams were 3-8 until their eight-game winning streak.

“The streak they’re on has been really, really amazing,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “Credit to them. They had a tough January and were able to flip it and have one of the best Februarys in the country.

“They look like a team that knows their roles, and they’re playing like a team. Anybody that’s playing like a team in March has a chance, because it’s a long grind to get to March. Around the country, there are a lot of teams that aren’t playing as teams. Credit them, they’re clicking on all cylinders.”

Colorado State made a similar run last year, winning its final seven regular-season games to place second in the standings. The Rams then stormed to a MWC Tournament title, including a blowout victory over Boise State in the championship game.

The Rams have an outside chance to earn the No. 4 seed at next week’s MWC Tournament with a win on Saturday. Colorado State will be the No. 7 seed with a loss.

Boise State has no path to the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye, but the Broncos can clinch the No. 5 or No. 6 seed with a victory. A loss would drop the Broncos to the No. 8 seed.

Both teams will likely need to win the MWC Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Colorado State -1.5

Moneyline: Colorado State -126, Boise State +105

Over/under: 143.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 16-12, Colorado State 18-11

Game time: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, March 7

Location: Moby Arena | Fort Collins, Colorado

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.