San Jose State wraps up opening round of Mountain West Tournament with upset of Boise State

After the higher seeds took care of business in the first three games of the Mountain West Tournament, San Jose State pulled off a stunning upset in Wednesday’s nightcap.

The 11th-seeded Spartans led the entire second half in an 84-74 victory over No. 6 Boise State at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

“These guys, winning in the Mountain West (Tournament), I think is a special treat,” San Jose State head coach Tim Miles said. “We’ve been obscenely shorthanded all year. Even though tonight we had guys with foul trouble, we managed to do it.”

With just seven available players, the Spartans (9-23) got 22 points, five rebounds and three assists from Colby Garland. Garland and Melvin Bell Jr. both played all 40 minutes.

The Broncos (20-12) will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Eighth-seeded UNLV (17-15) kicked off the four-day tournament with a 73-70 victory over No. 9 Wyoming (18-14). The Rebels squandered a 16-point first-half lead but jumped back in front with 19 seconds remaining on a Kimani Hamilton three-point play.

“Just trying to get the win, just trying to do whatever I can do to get the win, that was all that was on my mind at that moment,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton led all players with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn added 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Nasir Meyer paced the Cowboys with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Damarion Dennis notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.

No. 5 Nevada (21-11) blew by No. 12 Air Force (3-29) in the second game of the day, 80-45. The Wolf Pack led 39-10 at halftime en route to a blowout win.

The Falcons finished the season 0-21 against MWC opponents.

Seventh-seeded Colorado State (21-11) erased a five-point halftime deficit to earn a 67-63 victory over No. 10 Fresno State (13-19).

Jase Butler (20 points, nine rebounds) and Carey Booth (18 points, six rebounds) both had strong games for the Rams while Jake Heidbreder carried Fresno State with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Here are Wednesday’s results and the upcoming schedule for the MWC Tournament.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

Wednesday, March 11

First round

No. 8 UNLV 73, No. 9 Wyoming 70

No. 5 Nevada 80, No. 12 Air Force 45

No. 7 Colorado State 67, No. 10 Fresno State 63

No. 11 San Jose State 84, No. 6 Boise State 74

Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Utah State vs. No. 8 UNLV, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

No. 4 Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 Nevada, 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

No. 2 San Diego State vs. No. 7 Colorado State winner, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

No. 3 New Mexico vs. No. 11 San Jose State, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, March 13

Semifinals

Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, March 14

Championship game

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 4 p.m. (CBS)