Six Boise State men’s basketball players who could leave in transfer portal

A disappointing season for the Boise State men’s basketball team came to an abrupt end in the opening round of last week’s Mountain West Tournament.

The Broncos earned the No. 6 seed for the MWC Tournament and fell to 11th-seeded San Jose State last Wednesday, 84-74. Boise State declined an opportunity to participate in the NIT and finished the 2025-26 season with a 20-12 overall record.

With the transfer portal set to open on April 7, here is a look at six rotation players who could enter the portal as the Broncos look to retool their roster ahead of this summer’s move to the Pac-12.

Spencer Ahrens, fr., forward

2025-26 statistics: 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists in 13 minutes

Rationale: Ahrens was a four-star recruit who showed flashes of two-way brilliance as a freshman. His role slipped down the stretch, and the versatile 6-foot-10 forward would be a coveted portal prospect if he chooses to look elsewhere.

Pearson Carmichael, so., guard

2025-26 statistics: 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists in 19.1 minutes

Rationale: Carmichael was arguably Boise State’s biggest disappointment last season, shooting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc while struggling on defense. Carmichael could consider transferring to a Big Sky, Big West or WAC program for more playing time.

Drew Fielder, jr., center

2025-26 statistics: 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists in 23.7 minutes

Rationale: Head coach Leon Rice and staff will likely prioritize retaining Fielder, a 6-foot-11 center who shot 40.9 percent on three-pointers. Fielder will be an expensive player for the Broncos to keep in Boise.

RJ Keene II, sr., guard

2025-26 statistics: 2.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists in 22.2 minutes

Rationale: If Keene II is awarded a sixth year of eligibility, a mutual breakup could be in order. Keene II is a limited offensive player who struggles to defend quicker players. Much like Carmichael, he is a candidate to transfer down a level.

Andrew Meadow, jr., forward

2025-26 statistics: 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, one assist in 22.9 minutes

Rationale: The 6-foot-7 Meadow shot 38.6 percent from beyond the arc as a junior and is a solid three-level scorer. His defensive liabilities could prevent him from landing hefty offers from power conference teams in the transfer portal.

Aginaldo Neto, fr., guard

2025-26 statistics: 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists in 19.7 minutes

Rationale: Neto does not appear to be the heir apparent to point guard Dylan Andrews, who is out of eligibility. His best option may be to stay at Boise State and compete for a spot in the backcourt rotation.