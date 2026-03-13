Which players should Boise State men’s basketball retain, let go during 2026 transfer portal cycle

The Boise State men’s basketball team is already in offseason mode after flaming out at the Mountain West Tournament.

The Broncos will have at least three spots to fill as starters Dylan Andrews (point guard) and Javan Buchanan (forward) and reserve center Dominic Parolin are all out of eligibility.

With the transfer portal set to open on April 7, here is a look at which players Boise State should attempt to retain and let go as the program gears up for a move to the Pac-12.

Out of eligibility

Dylan Andrews, point guard

Javan Buchanan, forward

Dominic Parolin, center

Andrews and Buchanan both received all-MWC honorable mention as seniors and were arguably the Broncos’ best two-way players.

Parolin served as Boise State’s primary backup big and excelled as a rebounder.

Surefire keepers

None

Simply put, Boise State does not have a single must-retain player on the roster.

There are several nice pieces, but no player is worth a hefty NIL overpay.

Likely keepers

Spencer Ahrens, fr., forward

Noah Bendinger, fr., guard

Rayzhon Bergersen, jr., guard

Drew Fielder, jr., center

Andrew Meadow, jr., forward

Aginaldo Neto, fr., guard

Brennan Ramirez, jr., guard

Fielder, a second-team all-MWC selection, and Meadow are standout shooters who struggle on the defensive end. Both players should be retention targets at the right price.

Ahrens flashed two-way ability during the first half of the season but had his role reduced down the stretch. He could be a plug-and-play starter at forward next year.

Neto could be a difference-maker at both ends of the court with an offseason jump.

Bendinger redshirted last season while Bergersen and Ramirez are end-of-the-bench players who would be inexpensive to retain.

Possible keepers

Julian Bowie, so., guard

Bhan Buom, fr., forward

Bowie missed most of last season after stepping away from the team following his father’s passing. He is applying for a hardship year and could be in the point guard rotation moving forward.

Buom showed some potential in limited minutes but is a raw player who could benefit from dropping down a level.

Time to move on

Pearson Carmichael, so., guard

RJ Keene II, sr., guard

Ethan Lathan, fr., forward

Carmichael and Keene II have similar physical profiles but are vastly different players.

Carmichael, who is supposed to be a three-pointer sniper, was arguably the team’s worst defender last season while shooting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc. He is likely a bad fit alongside Keene II and Meadow who could benefit from a change of scenery.

Keene II, an adequate defender and strong rebounder, was often left totally unguarded on offense and averaged 2.6 points in 22 minutes per game. He is applying for a sixth year of eligibility and would provide more value at a lower level.

Lathan was a promising recruit who hasn’t threatened to crack the rotation in two years with the team.