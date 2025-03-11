Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart voted first-team all-Mountain West
For the third consecutive year, Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart received first-team all-Mountain West recognition, the conference announced Tuesday morning.
Degenhart, a senior, averages 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos (22-9, 14-6), who will take on San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time Thursday in a MWC Tournament quarterfinal.
A 6-foot-8 forward, Degenhart won MWC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022 en route to all-MWC honorable mention. Degenhart is the third three-time all-conference selection in Boise State men’s basketball history, joining Chris Childs (1987-89) and Tanoka Beard (1991-93). Beard and Child both played in the Big Sky.
Degenhart (1,913 career points) is closing in on Beard’s Boise State’s all-time scoring record of 1,944 points.
Degenhart was joined on the first team by Colorado State guard Nique Clifford, New Mexico forward Nelly Junior Joseph, Utah State guard Ian Martinez and New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, the MWC Player of the Year. Dent averages 20.4 points and 6.5 assists for the MWC regular-season champion Lobos.
Boise State senior point guard Alvaro Cardenas was a second-team selection while junior forward Javan Buchanan earned Sixth Man of the Year honors.
Cardenas, a transfer from San Jose State, averages an MWC-best 6.9 assists per game. He also puts up 12 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Cardenas’ 213 assists rank sixth nationally this season. He already owns the Boise State single-season assists record.
Buchanan transferred to Boise State from NAIA Indiana Wesleyan and averages 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.
Here are the complete 2024-25 all-MWC men’s basketball awards.
Player of the Year: Donovan Dent, New Mexico
Defensive Player of the Year: Magoon Gwath, San Diego State
Newcomer of the Year: Obi Agbim, Wyoming
Sixth Man of the Year: Javan Buchanan, Boise State
Freshman of the Year: Magoon Gwath, San Diego State
Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, New Mexico
First team
Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
Nique Clifford, Colorado State
Donovan Dent, New Mexico
Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico
Ian Martinez, Utah State
Second team
Alvaro Cardenas, Boise State
Nick Davidson, Nevada
Nick Boyd, San Diego State
Miles Byrd, San Diego State
Mason Falslev, Utah State
Third team
Ethan Taylor, Air Force
Kobe Sanders, Nevada
Josh Uduje, San Jose State
Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV
Obi Agbim, Wyoming
Honorable mention
Kyan Evans, Colorado State
Tru Washington, New Mexico
Magoon Gwath, San Diego State
All-defensive team
Nique Clifford, Colorado State
Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico
Miles Byrd, San Diego State
Magoon Gwath, San Diego State
Mason Falslev, Utah State
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- ‘He’s a special player;’ What Leon Rice said after Nique Clifford torches Boise State for career-high 36 points
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.