Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart voted first-team all-Mountain West

Alvaro Cardenas earns second-team honors; Javan Buchanan wins Sixth Man of the Year

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart.
Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
For the third consecutive year, Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart received first-team all-Mountain West recognition, the conference announced Tuesday morning.

Degenhart, a senior, averages 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos (22-9, 14-6), who will take on San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time Thursday in a MWC Tournament quarterfinal. 

A 6-foot-8 forward, Degenhart won MWC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022 en route to all-MWC honorable mention. Degenhart is the third three-time all-conference selection in Boise State men’s basketball history, joining Chris Childs (1987-89) and Tanoka Beard (1991-93). Beard and Child both played in the Big Sky. 

Degenhart (1,913 career points) is closing in on Beard’s Boise State’s all-time scoring record of 1,944 points.

Degenhart was joined on the first team by Colorado State guard Nique Clifford, New Mexico forward Nelly Junior Joseph, Utah State guard Ian Martinez and New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, the MWC Player of the Year. Dent averages 20.4 points and 6.5 assists for the MWC regular-season champion Lobos. 

Boise State senior point guard Alvaro Cardenas was a second-team selection while junior forward Javan Buchanan earned Sixth Man of the Year honors. 

Cardenas, a transfer from San Jose State, averages an MWC-best 6.9 assists per game. He also puts up 12 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Cardenas’ 213 assists rank sixth nationally this season. He already owns the Boise State single-season assists record. 

Buchanan transferred to Boise State from NAIA Indiana Wesleyan and averages 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. 

Here are the complete 2024-25 all-MWC men’s basketball awards.

Player of the Year: Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Defensive Player of the Year: Magoon Gwath, San Diego State

Newcomer of the Year: Obi Agbim, Wyoming

Sixth Man of the Year: Javan Buchanan, Boise State

Freshman of the Year: Magoon Gwath, San Diego State

Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, New Mexico

First team

Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico

Ian Martinez, Utah State

Second team

Alvaro Cardenas, Boise State

Nick Davidson, Nevada

Nick Boyd, San Diego State

Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Third team    

Ethan Taylor, Air Force

Kobe Sanders, Nevada

Josh Uduje, San Jose State

Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV

Obi Agbim, Wyoming

Honorable mention

Kyan Evans, Colorado State

Tru Washington, New Mexico

Magoon Gwath, San Diego State

All-defensive team

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico

Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Magoon Gwath, San Diego State

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

