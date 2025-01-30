What Boise State’s Javan Buchanan, Alvaro Cardenas said after defeating Nevada
The Boise State men’s basketball team turned up the defensive intensity in Wednesday night’s Mountain West Conference game against Nevada.
The Broncos (14-7, 6-4) forced 15 Nevada (11-10, 3-7) turnovers and held the Wolf Pack to 40.5 percent shooting (17 of 42 from the floor) in a 66-56 victory at ExtraMile Arena.
“I feel like that was one of our best defensive performances of the year.” senior point guard Alvaro Cardenas said after the game. “It was very needed because we haven’t been our best defensively. I feel like everyone knows that, and that’s what we take pride in.”
Cardenas had 18 points and five assists while Javan Buchanan led Boise State with 19 points off the bench. In 30 minutes, RJ Keene II grabbed 10 rebounds, notched three steals and didn’t attempt a shot.
Here are the highlights from Wednesday’s postgame press conference with Buchanan and Cardenas.
Cardenas on focusing on defense
“That’s all we were talking about because we know it wasn’t good enough. Games like the one at Utah State where they are shooting 80 percent from the field in the second half, or Colorado State, it was just not good enough for our aspirations.
“It was great to see the way we guarded. … It comes from the four practices we had where we really competed against each other.”
Cardenas on reaching halfway point of MWC season
“Personally, I’ve got to become a better leader and try to help the team get some wins. Because nobody is going to remember you if you don’t get wins. Inside the locker room, we all have a strong belief that we’re going to get this together and we’re going to turn our season around. We truly believe that. I think we took our first step today toward doing that.”
Buchanan on strong defensive effort
“It was just getting back to the basics. We all know we can be a great defensive team, and we are a great defensive team when we actually focus on it. Those practices were all about just getting back to who we were because we started straying away from that the past couple games. It’s nothing we can’t do and nothing we haven’t been doing, it’s just something we have to come out and do every night.”
Buchanan on Keene II
“He does RJ things every time. Just a junkyard dog. Whatever you want him to do, he’s going to do. Whether it’s getting offensive rebounds, getting on the floor. He’s just the glue guy to this team. He did amazing.”
