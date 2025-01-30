NET Rankings update: Boise State moves up to No. 51 following Nevada victory
The Boise State men’s basketball team regrouped from a two-game skid to defeat visiting Nevada, 66-56, Wednesday night in Mountain West Conference play.
After a string of poor defensive performances, the Broncos (14-7, 6-4) held Nevada (11-10, 3-7) to 40.5 percent shooting while forcing 15 turnovers.
“It’s all about the teams that can get stops down the stretch, and get stops when you need them most,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said after the game. “The margin in basketball is (small). Three stops on the last possession, and you get three more wins. And you have to evolve to get good enough to do that. We’re still working on that, and we’re still going to get better at that.”
It was an important victory for the Broncos, who moved up one spot in the NCAA NET Rankings to No. 51. Boise State remains on the outside of the NCAA Tournament picture entering Saturday’s home matchup with Fresno State (5-16, 1-9).
Utah State (19-2, 9-1) continues to lead the MWC in the NET Rankings at No. 32. The Aggies held off UNLV (11-10, 5-5) Wednesday night, 76-71, to move into a tie for first place in the standings with New Mexico (17-4, 9-1).
San Diego State (14-5, 7-3) is ranked No. 43 in NET, followed by Boise State, No. 53 New Mexico and No. 78 Colorado State (14-7, 8-2).
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 32
Record: 19-2, 9-1 Q1: 3-0 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 8-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 43
Record: 14-5, 7-3 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 6-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 51
Record: 14-7, 6-4 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 6-1
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 53
Record: 17-4, 9-1 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 6-1
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 78
Record: 14-7, 8-2 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 79
Record: 11-10, 3-7 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 6-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 104
Record: 11-10, 5-5 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 166
Record: 10-12, 3-7 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 4-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 183
Record: 11-10, 4-6 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 7-1
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 270
Record: 5-16, 1-9 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 5-1
Air Force
NET Ranking: 296
Record: 3-18, 0-10 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-5
