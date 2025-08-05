Boise State sells out ticket allotment for Notre Dame showdown
Boise State will have plenty of fan support for its marquee non-conference road game against Notre Dame.
The Broncos sold out their ticket allotment for the program’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame, Boise State announced on Monday. The Irish will host the Broncos on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time.
Last week, Notre Dame announced that the team’s Irish Wear Green game will be against Boise State. The Irish Wear Green game has become an annual tradition under head coach Marcus Freeman, who took over the program in 2022.
Notre Dame went 14-2 overall last season and reached the College Football Playoff national championship game. Boise State also made the CFP and finished 12-2 overall after falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Both teams were featured in the preseason USA Today coaches poll, which was released on Monday.
Notre Dame checked in at No. 5 in the coaches poll while the Broncos earned the final spot in the rankings at No. 25.
Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Arch Manning at quarterback, Texas topped the preseason coaches poll for the first time in program history. The Longhorns made it to the semifinals of last year’s CFP.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, earned the No. 2 spot, followed by Penn State, Georgia and the Irish.
Boise State, the two-time defending Mountain West champion, will open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at South Florida.
The Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
Here is Boise State’s full schedule for the 2025 football season:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)