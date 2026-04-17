Underrated Boise State prospects who could sneak into NFL Draft

At least one Boise State player has been selected in 15 of the last 16 NFL Drafts.

Offensive lineman Kage Casey is expected to be the first Bronco to come off the board during the 2026 NFL Draft, which will run next Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh. Casey is rated the No. 10 offensive guard prospect by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

After Casey, the Broncos have several players who could sneak into the seventh round or wind up as undrafted free agents.

Here are four underrated Boise State prospects heading into next week’s NFL Draft.

Latrell Caples, wide receiver

The 6-foot, 195-pound Caples overcame a 2023 Achilles tendon injury to blossom into an important target for quarterback Maddux Madsen.

Caples led the Broncos in receptions (51) and yards (617) as a senior while snagging three touchdowns. Caples wrapped up his Boise State career with 144 catches for 1,695 yards and 12 TDs.

While lacking the top-end speed of an outside receiver at the next level, Caples could carve a role for himself in the NFL as a slot receiver or on special teams.

A’Marion McCoy, cornerback

The 6-foot, 180-pound McCoy had his best college season as a fifth-year senior, recording four interceptions, three pass breakups and 27 total tackles in 10 games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. McCoy had pick-sixes in victories over Appalachian State and UNLV.

After transferring to Boise State from Laney College, McCoy was a three-year impact player who notched 118 total tackles, 21 pass breakups and eight interceptions during his three years with the Broncos.

McCoy and fellow cornerback Jeremiah Earby both have the ball skills and coverage ability to stick in the NFL.

Malik Sherrod, running back/kick returner

Sherrod was a mild disappointment for the Broncos last season, but still flashed plenty of game-breaking speed as a runner and receiver.

The 5-foot-8, 177-pound Sherrod had 85 carries for 418 yards and four touchdowns while tallying 28 receptions for 250 yards and two TDs. Sherrod added 565 yards as a special teams returner.

Sherrod, who spent five seasons at Fresno State before transferring to Boise State, put up solid marks in the 40-yard dash (4.56 seconds), three-cone (4.35) and vertical jump (33 inches) at Boise State’s Pro Day. His versatility should be appealing to NFL teams.

Malakai Williams, edge rusher

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound Williams didn’t have a huge role in his lone season with the Broncos, notching 11 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

But the Idaho transfer showed off his athleticism during Pro Day with strong performances in the 40-yard dash (4.64 seconds), broad jump (9 feet, 9 inches), vertical jump (33) and bench press (20 reps).

Williams could be an intriguing late-round flier as an athletic edge rusher.