Every Boise State player drafted in Mountain West Conference era

Over the last two decades, Boise State has churned out numerous NFL prospects while piling up conference titles and bowl game victories.

The Broncos, who competed in the Mountain West from 2011-2025 and are leaving for the Pac-12 this summer, have had at least one player selected in 15 of the last 16 drafts.

Boise State’s draft streak is expected to continue this year when the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23. The three-day draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25.

Here is a look at every Boise State player who has been selected during the Broncos’ 15-year run in the MWC.

2025

Running back Ashton Jeanty (First round, No. 6 overall, Las Vegas Raiders)

Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (Sixth round, No. 196 overall, Detroit Lions)

2024

None

2023

Defensive back JL Skinner (Sixth round, No. 183 overall, Denver Broncos)

Defensive tackle Scott Matlock (Sixth round, No. 200 overall, Los Angeles Chargers)

2022

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (Fifth round, No. 148 overall, Buffalo Bills)

2021

Tight end John Bates (Fourth round, No. 124 overall, Washington Commanders)

Defensive back Avery Williams (Fifth round, No. 183 overall, Atlanta Falcons)

2020

Offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (Second round, No. 58 overall, Minnesota Vikings)

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (Fifth round, No. 164 overall, Miami Dolphins)

Wide receiver John Hightower (Fifth round, No. 168 overall, Philadelphia Eagles)

2019

Running back Alexander Mattison (Third round, No. 102 overall, Minnesota Vikings)

2018

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (First round, No. 19 overall, Dallas Cowboys)

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (Sixth round, No. 208 overall, Dallas Cowboys

2017

Running back Jeremy McNichols (Fifth round, No. 162 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo (Sixth round, No. 195 overall, Buffalo Bills)

2016

Defensive back Darian Thompson (Third round, No. 71 overall, New York Giants)

Offensive tackle Rees Odhiambo (Third round, No. 97 overall, Seattle Seahawks)

2015

Running back Jay Ajayi (Fifth round, No. 149 overall, Miami Dolphins)

2014

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (Second round, No. 34 overall, Dallas Cowboys)

Center Matt Paradis (Sixth round, No. 207 overall, Denver Broncos)

Offensive tackle Charles Leno (Seventh round, No. 246 overall, Chicago Bears)

2013

Defensive back Jamar Taylor (Second round, No. 54 overall, Miami Dolphins)

2012

Defensive end Shea McClellin (First round, No. 19 overall, Chicago Bears)

Running back Doug Martin (First round, No. 31 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Defensive end Tyrone Crawford (Third round, No. 81 overall, Dallas Cowboys)

Defensive back George Iloka (Fifth round, No. 167 overall, Cincinnati Bengals)

Defensive tackle Billy Winn (Sixth round, No. 205 overall, Cleveland Browns)

Offensive tackle Nate Potter (Seventh round, No. 221 overall, Arizona Cardinals)