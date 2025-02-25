Former Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir agrees to contract extension with Buffalo Bills
Khalil Shakir became star quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite target during the 2024 season, catching 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns.
The former Boise State standout followed up a strong regular season with a productive NFL playoff run for the Buffalo Bills. In three games, Shakir caught 20 passes for 174 yards as the Bills reached the AFC Championship Game.
On Tuesday, the Bills announced that Shakir had agreed to a four-year extension that will keep the slot receiver under contract through the 2029 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal is worth up to $60.2 million with a $32 million signing bonus.
A four-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School, Shakir signed with the Broncos over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA and numerous others.
Shakir finished his four-year Boise State career with 208 catches for 2,878 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was also a factor in the running game with 71 carries for 414 yards and four scores.
Shakir received first-team all-Mountain West Conference honors in each of his final two seasons with the Broncos.
A fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2022, Shakir played sparingly as a rookie but had 39 catches for 611 yards and two touchdowns during the 2023 season. He entered 2024 as the only player on the Bills’ active roster who had caught a pass from Allen.
Shakir led the Bills in receptions and yards last season with a 73 percent catch percentage and just one drop.
With Shakir as his top target, Allen won his first NFL Most Valuable Player award.
“The awareness that he has of where he’s at, he does a good job of feeling where so many other players are around him,” Allen said of Shakir back in November. “The way he is able to get low and kind of absorb hits and stay on his feet, he does an exceptional job with that. His awareness of zone coverages, just understanding where to sit down and where to give me eyes, the body language that he speaks with, he’s just super quarterback-friendly. He’s extremely easy to throw to.”
Just like Shakir, Allen is a former California prep standout who went on to play in the MWC. Allen spent three seasons at Wyoming and was selected seventh overall by the Bills in 2018.
Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns with six interceptions last season while running for 531 yards and five TDs.