Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty gets career-low carries after controversial comments

Early last week, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty gave the New York Jets some bulletin board material.

The former Boise State star said the Jets have “a couple of guys out there that don’t really want to tackle, but I’m not going to say names.”

Jeanty then received a career-low two carries for nine yards in Sunday’s 38-33 road victory over the Jets. Jeanty did catch three passes for 64 yards, including a 45-yard gain.

Rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. had a career-high 25 carries for 83 yards against the Jets.

First-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said the de-emphasis of Jeanty was part of the game plan and not a disciplinary measure for his pregame comments.

“I stand by what I said (on Sunday) that we’re going to need Mike, we’re going to need Ashton, we’re going to need Dylan (Laube),” Kubiak said on Monday. “They’re all part of our success, run and pass. Ashton made huge plays for us in the pass game. He was phenomenal in protection like he’s always been. The way the game went yesterday, Mike got more carries. Going forward, we’re going to be counting on all three of those guys.”

Jeanty is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season, running for 337 yards and a touchdown on 108 attempts. He has been excellent as a receiver with 37 catches on 49 targets for 376 yards and three TDs.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates recorded a tackle as the Commanders blasted the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, 27-10.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the eighth straight game, Casey was a healthy scratch as the Broncos roared back in the fourth quarter to earn a 28-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in a 42-7 rout of the Indianapolis Colts.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Hassanein was once again inactive as the Lions knocked off the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings, 19-15.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani had six kickoff returns with a long of 34 yards in a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Holani also had one carry for nine yards.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty had two carries for nine yards and three receptions for 64 yards—including a 45-yarder—in a 38-33 road win over the New York Jets.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence had a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the loss to the Bears. The veteran also finished the game with three total tackles.

Scott Matlock, fullback/defensive line, Los Angeles Chargers

Matlock recorded no stats in a 24-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jeremy McNichols, running back, Washington Commanders

McNichols had five carries for 21 yards and one reception for seven yards in the victory over the Eagles.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir caught six passes for 64 yards in a 36-10 rout of the Baltimore Ravens.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner recorded two total tackles in the victory over the Chiefs.