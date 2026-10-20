Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty sees diminished role in loss to Buffalo Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders finally got their running game going in the second half of Sunday’s 33-30 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, but it wasn’t with Ashton Jeanty.

Second-string running back Mike Washington Jr., a fourth-round rookie out of Arkansas, had a big 18-yard carry in the fourth quarter and finished with nine attempts for 43 yards. Jeanty had 10 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown with four catches for 36 yards.

Jeanty played just 58 percent of the Raiders’ snaps against the Bills while Washington Jr. had a season-high 23 snaps.

The former Boise State star is averaging 3.2 yards per rush this season with 98 carries for 313 yards and one touchdown. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins but hasn’t recorded more than 58 rushing yards in a game over the last five weeks.

Jeanty has been effective as a receiving option out of the backfield with 26 catches for 251 yards and two scores.

Jeanty, who suffered an ankle injury during the preseason, has been playing through a plantar fasciitis flare-up, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported last week. Jeanty appeared to be in pain after multiple touches against the Bills.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates tallied one reception for four yards in a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the sixth straight game, Casey was a healthy scratch as the Broncos earned a 17-14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in a 34-31 loss to the Houston Texans in London.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Hassanein and the Lions had a bye during Week 6.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani had five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Thursday Night Football loss to the Broncos.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty tallied 10 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown with four receptions for 36 yards in a 33-30 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence had one tackle in the loss to the Denver Broncos.

Scott Matlock, fullback/defensive line, Los Angeles Chargers

Matlock started at fullback and had one quarterback pressure in the Chargers’ 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeremy McNichols, running back, Washington Commanders

McNichols had five carries for 13 yards in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Raiders.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner notched two total tackles in the victory over the Seahawks.