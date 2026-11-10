Former Boise State star Khalil Shakir leads Buffalo Bills in receiving on Monday Night Football

Facing the NFL’s top defense, Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills had to work for everything on Monday Night Football.

The former Boise State star once again led the Bills with four receptions for 58 yards in a 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Shakir caught the ball on all four of his targets from star quarterback Josh Allen against a ferocious Vikings defense.

For the season, Shakir has 31 receptions for 412 yards and one touchdown. Shakir’s 18.9 percent target share ranks first among Bills receivers.

The Bills (7-1) hold a three-game lead over the New England Patriots (5-4) in the AFC East standings. They are the only one-loss team in the AFC.

Shakir was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He led the Bills in receiving the last two years and ranks second on the team behind tight end Dalton Kincaid in 2026.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates didn’t play due to a shoulder injury in a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the ninth straight game, Casey was a healthy scratch as the Broncos secured a 26-21 road victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in a 33-10 rout of the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Hassanein was once again inactive as the Lions earned a 19-9 road victory over the Miami Dolphins.

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George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani recorded one tackle as the Seahawks held off the Arizona Cardinals, 17-3.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty had six carries for 25 yards and five receptions for -5 yards in a 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence had a strong performance against the Cardinals with three total tackles (two for loss) and a sack.

Scott Matlock, fullback/defensive line, Los Angeles Chargers

Matlock recorded no stats in a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans.

Jeremy McNichols, running back, Washington Commanders

McNichols suffered a season-ending foot injury in a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 1.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir caught four passes for 58 yards in a 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner had six tackles (five solo) in the victory over the Panthers.